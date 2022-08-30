Border Patrol chief’s damning admission, fallen soldier’s final message to mom revealed and more top headlines

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First.

‘NO CONSEQUENCES’ – Border Patrol chief makes damning admission about Biden’s policies. Continue reading …

HEROES OF KABUL – Mother of fallen soldier reveals final heartbreaking message her son sent to her before his death. Continue reading …

‘DOMESTIC ENEMIES’ – A look at the anti-GOP monikers used by Democrats and liberal media. Continue reading …

TELLTALE SIGNS – Media refuse to see Republican wave coming this November, Newt Gingrich writes. Continue reading …

‘CHILDREN ARE A BLESSING’ – Mom of 12 kids, pregnant for 16 years in a row, shares strong message of faith. Continue reading …

–

POLITICS

CONTROVERSIAL CHOICE – Charlie Crist’s running mate’s Fidel Castro comments come into the spotlight. Continue reading …

‘VIOLATED HIS COMMITMENTS’ – Progressive congressional candidate hit by pro-Palestinian group, accused of shifting stance on Israel. Continue reading …

SETTING THE STAGE – Stephen Miller: Regardless of party, this should ‘terrify all Americans.’ Continue reading …

SOLID SUPPORT – Mitch McConnell weighs in on Dr. Mehmet Oz’s chances in Pennsylvania’s hotly contested Senate race. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘NEW NORMAL’ – NPR says spike in shootings that started during the pandemic is here to stay. Continue reading …

‘ILLIBERAL ENTITY’ – LA Times op-ed warns of Republican shift toward ‘authoritarianism,’ rejecting ‘democracy.’ Continue reading …

‘EXTREME MAGA’ – CNN’s Dana Bash defends Biden’s ‘semi-fascism’ jab against GOP: He was only talking about ‘Trump supporters.’ Continue reading …

‘AMERICA IS NO LONGER A DEMOCRACY’ – Atlantic op-ed predicts nightmare scenario of second Trump term. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

TUCKER CARLSON – The Green New Deal means poverty. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – This is what the FBI has been reduced to. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

SHIFTING FOCUS – Serena Williams’ most notable venture capital firm investments. Continue reading …

GOING TOE-TO-TOE – What is Taiwan’s ‘porcupine strategy’ and how effective is it? Continue reading …

PROUD PATRIOT – Betty Lynn, Thelma Lou on ‘The Andy Griffith Show,’ supported troops before fame. Continue reading …

NATURALLY SAUCY – Jets rookie Ahmad Gardner finding his rhythm ahead of NFL opener, talks ‘natural’ business endeavor. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“Despite heavy redactions from the DOJ in the affidavit, we can now see that the FBI relied on speculative news articles to justify their raid. This is insanity. This is what the FBI has now been reduced to, quoting America’s abusively corrupt and biased news media…”

– SEAN HANNITY

