Border Patrol chief hopes someone will 'fact check' Biden's border crisis claims

National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd reacted to Joe Biden’s claims that the crisis at the southern border is a result of President Trump’s policies on ‘The Story.’

BRANDON JUDD: My understanding, and I’ve got an awful lot of friends in ICE, my understanding is there were plenty of bed space when Trump left office. In fact, he built up bed space with ICE when he took office. There were less bed space when Obama was in office then when Trump left office. So he built that up, I just, I hope somebody’s going to fact check him on that.

You can ask any Border Patrol agent, myself included, and we will flat out tell you that policies dictate what happens on the border. When you see people crossing the border illegally, especially unaccompanied minors, family unites with small children, it’s simply because they understand that they’re going to be released into the United States, and they’re ultimately never going to have to leave this country. Even if they’re found that they don’t have a legitimate asylum claim, and an order of deportation is issued, they’re never going to leave this country, and that’s the magnet that draws so many people here, and that’s what we’re seeing right now as we speak.

