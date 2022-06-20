Border Patrol agents find meth worth $60K hidden inside child booster seats

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Border Patrol agents in California last week discovered $60,000 worth of methamphetamine hidden inside child booster seats.

Agents assigned to the Newton Azrak Border Patrol Station conducted a vehicle stop on Interstate 15 just north of the station checkpoint last Wednesday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the vehicle was occupied by two adults and their two children. A Border Patrol K9 team was dispatched and alerted the agents to the possibility of narcotics.

Inside the children’s three booster seats, agents discovered several packages containing a white crystal substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

The driver, a U.S. citizen, was found in possession of nearly 30 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $60,000.

The agents turned over the driver and the narcotics to the Inland Crackdown Allied Taskforce for prosecution. Border Patrol seized the vehicle, and the mother and children were released.

“Our agents continue to work around the clock to protect our communities,” Aaron M. Heitke, Chief Patrol Agent at the San Diego Sector said in a statement. “Drug smugglers will use any means necessary to get their poison onto our streets. Nothing is sacred to them, not even family.”