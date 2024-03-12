Border Patrol agents arrest 5 child sex offenders in 5 different sectors in two states

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested five child sex offenders in five different sectors over the weekend, officials said.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens said USBP agents in the sectors of Yuma, Tucson, El Paso, Del Rio, and Rio Grande Valley arrested five child sex predators.

Their criminal histories, Owens said, included sexual assault of a person 15 years old and aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Their apprehension has highlighted concerns over some 1.8 million “gotaways” at the southern border since the start of fiscal year 2021. A “gotaway” refers to someone who is seen illegally entering the U.S. and is not apprehended or turned back.

CALIFORNIA BILL WOULD EXTEND LEGAL AID TO ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS CONVICTED OF VIOLENT FELONIES

The arrest of five sex predators at the border came as the FBI warned Monday of a “wide array” of dangerous threats coming from the U.S. border, including drug trafficking, violent gangs, and smugglers with ties to ISIS.

Asked by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing to comment on these threats, Wray said there were dangerous individuals entering via the southern border.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“From an FBI perspective, we are seeing a wide array of very dangerous threats that emanate from the border. And that includes everything from drug trafficking – the FBI alone seized enough fentanyl in the last two years to kill 270 million people – that’s just on the fentanyl side,” he said.

Fox News Digital’s Adam Shaw contributed to this report.