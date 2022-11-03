Border officers seize over $5.8 million worth of meth on truck entering U.S.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Texas seized over $5.8 million worth of methamphetamine that was attempting to cross the U.S. border on Sunday.

The incident happened when a Mexican citizen driving a 2006 Freightliner tractor attempted to cross the U.S. border at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo, Texas, and was referred for a secondary inspection.

When U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents took a look inside the truck, 655.65 pounds of alleged methamphetamine were found with an estimated street value of $5,861,159.

The discovery was made after an inspection from the agency’s non-intrusive inspection system examination and a canine.

Separately, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent discovered 26.63 pounds of alleged cocaine on Oct. 29 inside a 33-year-old male’s personal belongings who was applying for entry into the country.

When he was referred for a secondary inspection, officers found the cocaine which has an estimated street value of $275,520.

“The dedicated employees of CBP continue to fulfill the agency’s border security role,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Enforcement operations such as these protect the American people, safeguard our borders, and advance our national security priorities.”