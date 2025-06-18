Border czar Tom Homan reveals unprecedented success in Trump’s border strategy

​

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Trump administration border czar Tom Homan said the president’s leadership has resulted in the most secure border in U.S. history after Border Patrol encountered just 95 illegal immigrants in a single day.

“In the last 24 hours the Border Patrol encountered a total of 95 illegal aliens across the entire southern border,” Homan posted to X Tuesday night. “That is the lowest number EVER recorded. Compare that to the Biden administration, who surpassed more than 10,000 per day.”

Homan added the Biden administration released the “vast majority” of the illegal immigrants its border patrol agents encountered back into the U.S.

“How many were released under Trump for May?” Homan asked. “Zero.”

SOUTHERN BORDER APPREHENSIONS PLUNGE MORE THAN 90% FROM YEAR AGO IN APRIL, CBP SAYS

Homan said 62,000 aliens were released in May 2024 under former President Joe Biden.

It was the first time a two-digit number was ever recorded at the border.

The number of illegal aliens encountered yesterday also shows the border is locked down.

Border Patrol officers have told Fox News they are bored because there are few gotaways to chase.

TRUMP ADMIN RELEASES SHOCKINGLY LOW NUMBER OF ILLEGAL ALIENS COMPARED TO BIDEN YEARS: ‘UNPRECEDENTED’

“To continue this great work and make it more permanent, we need the Big Beautiful Bill passed so we can finish the job, to include the biggest deportation operation the American people voted for,” Homan said in his post on X. “God bless the men and women of [U.S. Customs and Border Protection] and [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement]. President Trump is the Game Changer!”

Homan’s numbers highlight a common trend since Trump returned to the Oval Office in January.

In April, Homan touted how the administration had released a shockingly low number of illegal immigrants.

Homan noted at the time that nine illegal aliens had been released, compared to hundreds, if not thousands, of releases in a single day under under Biden.

WHITE HOUSE TOUTS 100-DAY ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION CRACKDOWN AFTER BIDEN ‘UNSECURED THE BORDER ON PURPOSE’

As for the nine who were released, Homan explained the unusual circumstances.

“Four of them were material witnesses in a criminal investigation. We needed them here to testify in a serious criminal trial. Four was extreme medical condition,” he said. “We couldn’t return them because we were in such bad shape. And one was a humanitarian issue.”

Fox News reported that, on Dec. 22, 2023, U.S. Customs and Border Protection data indicated there were 4,832 illegal immigrants released on that day alone. On that same day, there were just under 9,000 migrant encounters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At the ports of entry, there were 1,400 releases that day as a result of the CBP One app, which has since been changed to the CBP Home app.

The CBP One app was a way for people seeking to enter the country to get prompted for the next steps, whereas the CBP Home app is meant for those in the country illegally to self-deport.

Fox News Digital’s Cameron Arcand contributed to this report.