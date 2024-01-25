Border agent in Arizona left bloodied after attack by suspected human smugglers, officials say

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Warning: Graphic image below

A U.S. Border Patrol agent was attacked by suspected human smugglers Tuesday while arresting illegal immigrants in Arizona, officials said.

The unidentified agent was taking several migrants into custody when he was attacked with rocks near the border city of San Luis, Arizona, the U.S. Border Patrol said.

Authorities with the Border Patrol’s Yuma Sector were investigating the incident.

An image released by the agency shows an agent with what appeared to be a deep cut above the eye with blood running down his face.

TEXAS AG PAXTON PROMISES ‘FIGHT IS NOT OVER’ AFTER SCOTUS RULE ON BIDEN ADMIN’S RAZOR WIRE CUTTING

No other information was released.

Border agents have been attacked with more regularity in recent months amid record numbers of migrants attempting to cross the southern border. Two Mexican citizens recently pleaded guilty to assaulting an agent last summer as he was attempting to arrest them in New Mexico.

Another agent was attacked in September while trying to take down a migrant in Texas.

The Biden administration has faced heavy scrutiny over its handling of the border, including attacks on U.S. personnel. Texas has taken it upon itself to police the border in defiance of the federal government.

“The Executive Branch of the United States has a constitutional duty to enforce federal laws protecting states, including immigration laws on the books right now,” a lengthy statement by the Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday. “President Biden has refused to enforce those laws and has even violated them.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Abbott is currently fighting multiple legal battles with the administration and the federal government has threatened legal action over Texas’ seizure of Shelby Park near Eagle Pass, while lawsuits are ongoing over the administration’s cutting of razor wire set up by Texas and the establishment of buoys in the Rio Grande.

Texas is also being sued by the administration over a recently signed law that allows state and local officials to arrest illegal immigrants.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sided with Texas on the matter.

“If the Constitution really made states powerless to defend themselves against an invasion, it wouldn’t have been ratified in the first place and Texas would have never joined the union when it did,” he posted Wednesday on X. “TX is upholding the law while Biden is flouting it. FL will keep assisting Texas with personnel and assets.”

Fox News Digital’s Adam Shaw contributed to this report.