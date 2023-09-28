Booking photos released for teens accused of intentionally killing ex-police chief in hit-and-run

The booking photos of two teenagers accused of using a stolen car to deliberately strike and kill a retired police chief on a morning bike ride were released Wednesday by Las Vegas authorities.

Jesus Ayala, who turned 18 in custody, and Jzamir Keys, 16, are charged with murder for the caught-on-video killing of 64-year-old Andreas Probst last month.

The teens, who are being tried as adults, were arraigned Tuesday in Clark County Justice Court on charges of murder and a slew of other felonies for an August 14 crime spree that included intentionally hitting and injuring another bicyclist and ramming into a Toyota Corolla.

TEEN BRAGS HE’LL GET ‘SLAP ON THE WRIST’ FOR KILLING EX-POLICE CHIEF IN HIT-AND-RUN

Police say Ayala was driving the stolen Hyundai Elantra, and Keys was filming on his iPhone when they hit Probst at 6:04 a.m. on North Tenaya Way near West Centennial Drive.

In the footage, Ayala can be heard asking, “Ready?” as the passenger aims his iPhone at the bicyclist. One of the teens can be heard laughing.

TEEN DRIVER APPEARS TO INTENTIONALLY HIT, KILL RETIRED POLICE CHIEF IN VIRAL VIDEO

“Yeah, yeah, yeah, hit his a–,” Keys tells his pal, who then swerves into the bike lane, smashes into Probst’s back wheel and sends him flying over the hood of the car. Probst landed 96 feet from where he was struck, according to a police report.

“Damn, that n—- got knocked out!” Keys says, as Ayala can be heard slamming on the gas.

Police arrested Ayala later that same day, and he allegedly bragged that he would get off easily as a juvenile.

“I’ll be out in thirty days,” he was allegedly captured saying on the officer’s body camera.

The officer replied, “You might be out of juvie in thirty days and moved to an adult jail, because that’s how bad it is.”

The incident report noted that Ayala showed no remorse for the man’s death. “It’s just a, f——, ah, hit-and-run. Slap on the wrist,” the teen flippantly told the officer.

Keys was arrested last week after he shared the sick footage with friends on Instagram, and the video started circulating at his local high school.

Probst formerly headed the Bell Police Department in California. He retired in 2009 after 35 years in law enforcement and moved to Las Vegas, where he worked in global security.

He leaves behind a wife and two children.

Ayalas’ attorney declined to comment. Keys’ attorney couldn’t immediately be reached.