Bondi announces one of largest fentanyl seizures in US history

​

Attorney General Pam Bondi said Tuesday that authorities have made one of the biggest fentanyl busts in U.S. history with the seizure of 11.5 kilos of the drug, including 3 million pills.

Bondi said that members of the Sinaloa Cartel were arrested in the operation and six of them were in the U.S. illegally.

The leader of the group, Alberto Salazar Amaya, was living in Salem, Oregon, and drugs were being distributed in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Phoenix, Arizona, and in Utah.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.