Bond set for illegal immigrant deported four times who allegedly killed mom, son in drunken driving crash

An illegal immigrant in Colorado who has been deported multiple times and is now facing charges after allegedly killing a mother and her son in a car crash that police say involved alcohol has had his bond set at $250,000 cash only.

Jose Guadalupe Menjivar-Alas appeared in court virtually from the Broomfield County Jail on Thursday as a judge, in setting the amount, cited community safety concerns and doubts about his ability to appear for future court dates.

“Just even the possibility that Mr. Menijvar would be deported if he posts bond is very concerning,” the judge said at one point during the hearing.

Menjivar-Alas has been convicted of DWI multiple times prior to his arrest last month.

The Broomfield Police Department detained the 37-year-old on December 15 in connection with a fatal crash three days beforehand on Main Street and Miramonte Boulevard.

Menjivar-Alas was driving a Toyota Tundra that crashed into a Mazda CX-5 driven by 47-year-old Melissa Powell. Powell’s 16-year-old son, Riordan, was also in the Mazda, and they were both killed in the crash.

An investigation into the crash led detectives to believe that alcohol and speed contributed to the crash.

Menjivar-Alas was transported to a local hospital after the crash, and once released, he was booked into the Broomfield County Jail and charged with DUI, vehicular homicide from reckless driving and vehicular homicide caused by DUI and was designated a habitual traffic offender.

U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) told Fox News Digital Menjivar-Alas, a citizen of El Salvador, has been deported from the U.S. four times.

“ICE records show that the subject has been previously removed and has no regard for immigration law,” an ICE spokesman said.

Menjivar-Alas was first convicted of DWI on August 4, 2007, and received subsequent convictions for the same offense on December 7, 2016, and May 7, 2019. He was also convicted of driving with alcohol on September 16, 2007.

An immigration judge issued Menjivar-Alas’ first order of removal on April 14, 2009.

He was then removed from the U.S. in June 2009, June 2013, November 2014 and January 2015.

Despite being deported, Menjivar-Alas continued to make his way back into the country.

According to ICE, the Denver field office lodged an immigration detainer with Broomfield County on December 18, 2023.

Fox News’ Nicole Wright contributed to this report.