Boise police chief resigns at request of city’s mayor

Embattled Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee has resigned at the request of the city’s mayor, Lauren McLean.

The city’s announcement came Friday afternoon after KTVB reported this week that nine officers had filed complaints against Lee, and after an investigation into an allegation that he injured a high-ranking officer during a training demonstration last year.

Sgt. Kirk Rush has said Lee broke parts of his neck during the demonstration, which required surgery to repair. Clearwater Prosecutor Clayne Tyler late last month told officials that while he felt there was probable cause to support charging Lee with felony battery, he wasn’t sure he could prove the crime in court.

Lee’s attorney Chuck Peterson said earlier this year that Rush’s claims were “completely untrue.”

McLean told the Idaho Statesman Friday she was having “conversations about management” and examining Lee’s role within the department.

Boise City spokesperson Maria Weeg told KTVB: “It became clear to the mayor the department needed different leadership.”

Lee’s resignation will take effect Oct. 14, but he will be placed on leave until then, city officials said in a statement.

McLean has appointed retired officer Ron Winegar as acting chief.