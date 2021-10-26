Boise mall shooting: Suspect in critical condition as 2 dead, 4 others wounded

The operators of an Idaho mall where two people were killed and four were injured in a shooting Monday – including a cop — say they are “grateful” for the “quick response” by the Boise Police Department.

As of Tuesday morning, the suspected shooter who was taken into custody after an exchange of gunfire with officers inside the Boise Towne Square shopping mall remains in critical condition, according to the Boise Police Department. The police officer wounded in the gunfire was treated and released, it added.

“We are heartbroken and are working closely with the Boise Police Department as they investigate the circumstances that led to this terrible tragedy,” Boise Towne Square wrote in a Facebook post. “We are grateful for their quick response and continued partnership. This is devastating for our entire community, and our thoughts are with the victims’ family and friends during this unimaginable time.”

Authorities didn’t release any other information about the victims or the suspect, saying the investigation was ongoing.

“We really cannot at this time speak to any motivation behind it,” Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said.

Lee told reporters Monday that the shooting was reported about 1:50 p.m. and included a report that one person was “shot and down.” Panicked people who were inside the mall fled to the parking lot.

When officers arrived, they spotted someone who matched the description of the suspect.

“There was an exchange of gunfire that ensued shortly thereafter, resulting in the officer’s injury, as well as the suspect being taken into custody,” Lee said.

Terrifying footage shared online shows people running for the exits while what sounds like gunshots can be heard firing off somewhere in the distance.

After the shooting, several witnesses stood in the rain outside the entrance to Macy’s — one of five large department stores at the mall — waiting to be interviewed by police or told they could leave. Patrol cars from several agencies, ambulances, and fire trucks filled a section of the mall parking lot. Officers from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives were assisting in the investigation.

Cheri Gypin, of Boise, was in the mall with a friend where they walk for an hour three or four times a week. She told the Associated Press she heard several large bangs, but thought something had fallen from the ceiling.

Then about 60 people, including families pushing strollers, came running at them, some of them shouting that there was an active shooter.

“My friend was trying to process it,” said Gypin, 60. “I just looked at her and said, ‘We’ve got to run.’ So we just ran and kept running until we got to the outer perimeter of the parking lot.”

They made their way back to their car, where police told the crowd of people who had fled the mall to leave the parking area.

Investigators were working with hospital officials to notify the family members of those injured and killed in the shooting, Lee said.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean asked members of the public and the news media to give the victims and their families privacy as they deal with the trauma of the shooting. She thanked the law enforcement officers, first responders and others she said worked to keep the community safe.

“Countless people found themselves in a situation they never would have or should have expected,” McLean said, lauding the shopkeepers and others in the mall for reacting “so quickly to take care of folks that were there. You showed in a tough and chaotic moment how much you care and what you’re willing to do to support and care for strangers.”

The Boise Towne Square shopping mall is located in Idaho’s largest city and is the city’s largest mall.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.