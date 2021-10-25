Boise police on Monday responded to reports of “shots fired” at a mall on N. Milwaukee where at least two people were killed and six people – including a cop – were injured.

One suspect is in custody and officers are working their way through the mall to clear each business, Boise police said, adding later that some shoppers were still trapped inside the mall.

“I cannot stress enough how traumatic this event is for the community at large as well as for those that were witnesses or are the family of those involved or involved themselves,” an officer told reporters at a press conference.

Terrifying footage shared online shows people running for the exits while what sounds like gunshots can be heard firing off somewhere in the distance.

North and southbound lanes on Milwaukee Street Between Emerald and Franklin roads were closed amid the investigation, Ada County Highway District said.

Police said they have no further information that indicates there are additional threats at this time. They are asking people to avoid the area.

Police later said that six people were injured, including one police officer. Fox News has reached out to Boise police seeking further comment.

An investigation is ongoing.

The Boise Towne Square shopping mall is located in Idaho’s largest city and is the city’s largest mall.

Monday’s shooting comes amid an increase in mall shootings. Earlier this month, four people were shot and two others were injured while fleeing the scene of a shooting at a Park City Center mall in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.