Body of second snowmobiler found after Colorado avalanche

The body of a second snowmobiler killed in a Colorado mountain avalanche was located by searchers Sunday, authorities said.

Crews used dogs and probes with poles to recover the body of a 52-year-old Colorado man in the area of Corona Pass outside Winter Park, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The county coroner’s office will release the man’s identity “when appropriate,” the statement read.

Search and rescue teams originally responded to the report of an avalanche around 2:15 p.m. Saturday.

Emergency responders and citizens in the area assisting in recovery efforts were able to locate one of the victims. The 58-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene and was transferred to the Grand County Coroner’s Office.

Avalanche danger in the area over the weekend was rated “considerable,” which is midway up the five-tier scale from “low” to “extreme,” according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

Avalanches have killed at least four people in Colorado so far this winter. On New Year’s Eve, an avalanche buried the president of the University of Northern Colorado and his 22-year-old son while they were backcountry skiing near Breckenridge, killing the son.

Winter Park is a popular ski destination about an hour’s drive west of Denver.

