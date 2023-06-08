Body of Oregon man who went missing spreading ashes of loved one found near wooded area

A 58-year-old man was found dead in Oregon on Monday after he went missing while spreading the ashes of a loved one near a wooded area, authorities said.

The man, who has not been publicly identified, had gone with his brother to an area near South Lais Road and South Dickie Prairie Road, southeast of Molalla, on Sunday, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man, from the Welches area, had gone with his brother to scatter the ashes near a tree that had special significance to the family, according to officials.

The brothers, however, had difficulty finding the specific tree they had planted as children, and the two became separated, the sheriff’s office said.

After being unable to locate the missing brother, the family called the sheriff’s office for help.

Search and Rescue volunteers with the sheriff’s office and Portland Mountain Rescue launched a search in the area and found the missing man’s body late Monday evening.

Officials said it appears the man may have suffered a medical condition, though his cause of death is still under investigation.

No further details were immediately available.