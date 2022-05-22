Body of missing University of Minnesota student found in Mississippi River

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Local authorities made an announcement Friday, twelve days after University of Minnesota honors student Austin Retterath was reported missing, that his body had been found in the Mississippi River.

The University of Minnesota Police Department announced on its Facebook page Friday that, alongside the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, they were canceling their missing person alert for 19-year-old Retterath. This comes after the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office had identified a man found deceased in the Mississippi River two days earlier Wednesday as the same missing honors engineering student.

The investigation concluded there was no indication of foul play, according to the agencies.

Retterath, described as standing approximately 6-foot-2, weighing 160 pounds, and having blonde hair, was last seen alive on May 8 in the area of East River Road and Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis.

KENTUCKY PEDIATRICIAN ARRESTED IN ALLEGED MURDER FOR HIRE PLOT TO HAVE HITMAN KILL EX-HUSBAND

His cause of death was not immediately known.

FOX 9 Minneapolis previously reported the teen was enrolled in the College of Science and Engineering. He reportedly made the dean’s list in the fall of 2021.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that his Instagram account says he is a member of the university’s class of 2025.