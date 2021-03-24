Body of missing firefighter found in NY nursing home inferno

The body of a New York firefighter who went missing in a dangerous fire at an assisted living facility was recovered late Tuesday night.

Spring Valley volunteer firefighter Jared Lloyd was attempting to rescue the building’s residents when he was trapped in the blaze.

Lloyd’s remains were escorted by fire trucks to the medical examiner’s office, according to FOX 5 New York.

Officials are expected to hold a briefing regarding the recovery on Wednesday, they reported Tuesday.

The fire at Rockland County’s Evergreen Court Home for Adults burned for hours, killing one of the facility’s more than 133 residents — whose name has not yet been released — and injuring others.

A second resident who was thought to be missing for several hours was later found unharmed. Officials initially believed a resident Lloyd was trying to rescue was unaccounted for as well, but that person was later found.

Two of the more than 100 firefighters fighting the fire were treated for smoke inhalation, another suffered a heart attack.

Twenty-three of the 27 volunteer fire departments in the county responded to the scene.

The New York City Fire Department and a chopper were also called to help fight the blaze, media outlet Belaaz reported.

Lloyd was reportedly on the third floor when parts of the structure began to collapse, and he sent out a distress call.

“The mayday was answered. However, with the extent of the fire, the volume of fire, the conditions were just too unbearable where firefighters went in, they just could not locate the firefighter and they headed back out,” Rockland County Fire and EMS Director Chris Kear told reporters on Tuesday.

WNBC reported Tuesday that a search crew and a rescue dog were able to locate Lloyd’s body in the debris.

Excavators were also brought to the area to aid in the effort.

It is known that Evergreen Court had a partial sprinkler, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Journal News reported on Tuesday that the smoke alarm and sprinkler system were judged up to date during a February inspection.

Twenty to 30 residents had to be rescued, Kear noted. Others were transported by bus to another facility, Trooper Steven Nevel said.

In a statement, Evergreen Court said that all the survivors had been accounted for and would be placed in a new home.

“This is an unspeakable tragedy at Evergreen Court Home and our hearts and prayers go out to all individuals and families who have been impacted,” they wrote in a statement.

New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo also weighed in, writing in a statement Tuesday that his “heart breaks for those who lost loved ones in the fire.”

Spring Valley is located about 40 miles north of Manhattan.

