Body of Arizona good Samaritan found near smoldering vehicle on dirt road

A good Samaritan in Arizona was found dead near a smoldering vehicle on Christmas Eve near a dirt road, authorities said.

Pima County deputies responded around 1:20 a.m. to a report of suspicious activity in the vicinity of 14000 N. San Pedro River Road, Fox Phoenix reported.

“While en route to the incident location, deputies discovered information which led them to believe the incident was potentially related to a stolen vehicle,” the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said.

Investigators believe the suspect went to Paul Clifford’s home and requested help with car trouble. His family reported him missing when they hadn’t heard from him.

Clifford, 53, was later found dead near a smoldering vehicle on a rugged dirt road, the news outlet reported.

“It’s very far. It’s very remote and to get out there, it takes a specific vehicle. I think you can get there in a regular two-wheel-drive vehicle, but it’s going to be very slow-going,” said Deputy Adam Schoonover.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the sheriff’s office and Clifford’s family. An online fundraiser described Clifford as “a gentle giant and had a huge, caring heart.”

It said he left his home to help a stranded motorist when he failed to return.

“My dad went missing last night at 11:30, he took my truck to go jump start someone’s vehicle. We tracked the truck and the police have found it in Tucson,” Sabrinna Vining wrote on Facebook in a post announcing that her father had been murdered.

No arrests have been made.