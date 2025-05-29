Body found in Long Island pool suspected to be fugitive wanted in father’s killing: police

​

Authorities believe the body found in a Long Island homeowner’s pool could be a fugitive who had eluded capture for several months.

An East Shoreham, New York, homeowner found a male body while opening his summer pool for the season at approximately 4:20 p.m. on May 25, the Suffolk County Police Department (SCPD) confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Authorities said the unnamed homeowner was removing the protective cover from his swimming pool when he saw the body.

The SCPD said the body belongs to 23-year-old Matthew Zoll, who was wanted after allegedly killing his father in November 2024.

The Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the identity of the deceased and the cause of death.

The SCPD confirmed that there is a strong possibility the body belongs to Zoll. The person found was not wearing shoes and was clothed in attire similar to what Zoll was last seen wearing.

The property where the body was discovered is also located near the site of a single-vehicle crash involving Zoll on the night of the murder.

Police alleged in a November press conference that Matthew stabbed his father, 61-year-old Joseph Zoll, to death at his father’s Rocky Point, New York, home on Nov. 9, 2024.

He then attempted to flee the scene in an SUV, but he crashed it near the East Shoreham home where the body was found.

Police described Matthew Zoll as a White male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police have not revealed a motive in the 2024 slaying but have since searched for the 23-year-old suspect.