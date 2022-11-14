Bodies of Washington father, 6-year-old son recovered from lake days after canoe capsizes

The bodies of a Washington father and his six-year-old son were recovered on Sunday, three days after their canoe capsized with the man and his three sons aboard, authorities said.

Divers located the bodies of the 32-year-old father and his six-year-old son around 2:45 p.m. Sunday on a small lake in the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge near Warden, Washington, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said.

The father had gone fishing in a canoe with his three sons, ages 10, 8 and 6, when the vessel capsized sometime before nightfall on Friday, the sheriff’s office said.

The 10-year-old son managed to swim to shore and is believed to have survived up to seven hours outside in the cold until family members found him around 11 p.m., according to officials, who described him as a “very brave little boy.” He was hospitalized for hypothermia.

The body of the eight-year-old son was recovered early Saturday morning.

Eight agencies took part in the search for the missing father and son. Crews used divers, drones and dogs to scour the shoreline and search underwater, the sheriff’s office said.

The identities of the father and his two deceased sons was expected to be released on Monday after the notification of family members, the sheriff’s office said.

The family was from Othello, a city located about 100 miles southwest of Spokane.