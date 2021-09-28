Bodies of Indiana boy, 14, and dog found days after they vanished

The body of a 14-year-old Indiana boy who was reported missing last week was found Tuesday, authorities said.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department told Fox News that Jacob McCarty and his German shepherd, Isabella, were discovered in a wooded area near Interstate 64. Investigators have not determined a cause of death but do not suspect foul play.

McCarty was last seen walking the dog just after 5 p.m. on Sept. 21 when he vanished near his home in Corydon, 25 miles west of Louisville, Kentucky.

In a video posted to social media on Saturday, Sheriff Nick Smith said investigators believed the boy met up with someone he met in an online gaming community but it was not clear who.

“We believe that at this point Jacob can’t return and we need your help,” Smith said.

Investigators were asking residents and business owners within a 200-mile radius to check their security footage in an effort to get eyes on McCarty.

“Help me bring him home,” McCarty’s father pleaded as he stood next to Smith.

On Tuesday, a tipster told authorities she may have seen McCarty walking his dog around the time he disappeared. A business owner provided authorities security footage showing a person walking a dog along the freeway around the time the teenager went missing, the sheriff’s department said.

Detectives initiated a search and found both bodies.

“This is a devastating time and a hard road that follows for Jacob’s loved ones,” the sheriff’s department said.