Bob Lee murder suspect Nima Momeni’s lawyer says it was accident, client acted in self-defense

Nima Momeni, the 38-year-old Silicon Valley outsourcer accused of fatally stabbing Cash App founder Bob Lee in April, pleaded not guilty to murder Thursday.

The judge did not set bail, and Momeni will remain in custody. The court is expected to schedule a preliminary hearing Friday morning.

The suspect did not speak during the proceedings. His lawyer said outside of court that the incident had been an accident and self-defense.

Momeni, an Iranian national, was arrested on April 13, nine days after allegedly knifing the 43-year-old tech titan in a dispute over his sister, Khazar Momeni, the wife of a prominent San Francisco plastic surgeon.

CASH APP FOUNDER BOB LEE’S SAN FRANCISCO STABBING LINKED TO ‘SEX AND DRUGS’ PARTY LIFESTYLE: REPORT

She was in court for Thursday’s arraignment, as were the friends and family of Bob Lee.

A witness told police that the suspected killer had confronted Lee earlier in the evening for allegedly using drugs with his sister, according to court documents.

CASH APP’S BOB LEE VISITED SUSPECT’S SISTER HOURS BEFORE MURDER. ARGUED WITH ALLEGED KILLER, COURT DOCS REVEAL

Later that evening, the two were seen on surveillance video leaving an apartment building together and getting into Momeni’s car.

They drove to a parking lot, where court documents allege Lee was stabbed through the heart with a kitchen knife and seen stumbling down Main Street in San Francisco’s Rincon Hill neighborhood, where he begged passersby for help and called 911 himself.

In court Thursday, lawyers revealed the knife had come from Khazar Momeni’s kitchen.

Lee died in the hospital, where doctors performed an emergency thoracotomy, a cut through the rib cage, in an attempt to treat his wounds, according to the autopsy report.

Read the warrant (Mobile users go here)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Momeni’s arraignment had previously been postponed because his attorney, Paula Canny, had been out of town at the time of his arrest.