Bob Dole, longtime GOP senator and presidential candidate, dead at 98

Longtime GOP senator and presidential candidate Bob Dole dead at 98

Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole died Sunday morning at age 98, his wife’s foundation announced.

“It is with heavy hearts we announce that Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep,” the Elizabeth Dole Foundation tweeted. “At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years. More information coming soon.”

Dole announced earlier this year that he was being treated for stage 4 lung cancer, which prompted a visit at the time by President Biden to his Washington, D.C., home.

Dole, the former Kansas senator, was a World War II veteran who lost the use of his right arm on the battlefield in Italy. As former national chairman of the World War II Memorial Commission, he helped raise nearly $200 million for a WWII memorial on the National Mall, which was completed in 2004.

Dole was the Republican Party’s 1996 presidential nominee and had a political career spanning nearly four decades. Former President Bill Clinton presented Dole with the Presidential Medal of Freedom months after winning the election against him.

Former President George W. Bush issued a statement Sunday saying Dole represented “the finest of American values.”

Dole is survived by his wife, former North Carolina GOP Sen. Elizabeth Dole, who is 85. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

Former CNN anchor calls on network to replace Chris Cuomo with a woman

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin asked her previous employer to consider a new female primetime host in an Instagram video on Sunday while addressing the termination of scandal-ridden host Chris Cuomo.

“Just like so many of you I saw the news on Saturday about a sudden change in CNN primetime, and I have no comment on that decision,” Baldwin said on Sunday. “But just as someone, as a woman who worked there for over a decade who has the upmost respect for my former colleagues, I just wanted to share something with you today, and that is when I saw the news pop onto my phone, I did something I hadn’t done since I left that place. I went back and I re-watched my parting words on my last newscast back in April.”

Upon her departure from CNN in April, Baldwin aired her grievances about the lack of opportunities for women at the network.

“The most influential anchors on our network, the highest-paid, are men. My bosses, my executives, are men. The person who oversees CNN Dayside is a man, and my executive producer for 10 years is a man. So I’ve been surrounded by a lot of men,” Baldwin said.

Cuomo’s termination at CNN followed a one-week suspension after a New York attorney general investigation showed him using his media connections in an attempt to cover for the scandals surrounding his brother former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. CNN announced Cuomo’s official firing in a statement on Saturday.

“Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother’s defense. We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately,” the statement read. “While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.” CLICK HERE TO READ MORE.

Michigan sheriff in contact with ‘person of interest’ connected to building where Crumbleys found, lawyer says

An Oakland County, Michigan, resident has retained a lawyer for his reported connection into the disappearances of James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of accused school shooter Ethan Crumbley. The Michigan resident is in contact with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, and a meeting is planned for Monday afternoon, Fox News has learned.

Andrzej Sikora, 65, is an Oakland County resident and owner of Decora Interior Art Design, which has a location inside the building where James and Jennifer Crumbley were found by law enforcement officers early Saturday morning.

Sikora’s attorney, Clarence Dass, issued a statement on Sunday saying that Sikora is a “person of interest” but has not been charged with any crime.

“Mr. Sikora has not been charged with any crime. Nevertheless, upon learning of the Crumbleys’ arrest on December 4, 2021, he voluntarily contacted the Detroit Police Department and Oakland County Sheriff’s Office to provide information,” Dass said.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter after their son, Ethan Crumbley, was charged in the shooting at Oxford High School where four people were killed and at least seven others were injured.

The couple disappeared on Friday and were found in a basement in a Detroit building on early Saturday morning by law enforcement officers. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE.

SOME PARTING WORDS

Fox News’ Trey Gowdy on Sunday evening discussed the importance of “fairness” and “respect” as the country’s trust in mainstream media organizations hits record lows.

“Our framers realized the need for a free press,” the “Sunday Night in America” host said. “It was so important they put it in the First Amendment … the Constitution said that the press should be free – but it doesn’t require media to be fair. We however should require that. We should insist on that. Because there is little use in having a free press if the public doesn’t trust or respect that press.”

