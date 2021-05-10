Boat explodes on Georgia’s Lake Lanier; 3 hospitalized, including 2 teens, fire officials say

A boat exploded on Lake Lanier in Georgia on Sunday afternoon, injuring six people, including two teens who were rushed to a hospital’s burn unit, fire officials said.

The blast happened around 2:30 p.m. near Margaritaville at Lanier Islands at the Port of Indecision’s refueling station, Zachary Brackett, spokesman for Hall County Fire Services, told FOX5 Atlanta. He said a jet ski also caught fire and set the dock ablaze.

ARIZONA GOOD SAMARITANS TALK ABOUT SAVING TROOPER FROM BURNING CAR LAST MONTH

First responders airlifted a 13-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl to the burn unit at Grady Memorial Hospital, officials said. A 39-year-old woman was also rushed to the hospital.

Three other people were injured and treated at the scene, the station reported.

Video of the scene shows billowing black smoke as the blaze consumes the boat.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Lot of black smoke,” witness Annette Ross told the station. “The back half of the boat was completely engulfed in flames.”

It was not immediately clear what led to the explosion.

The blast remains under investigation.