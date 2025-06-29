Boat catches fire near Cape Canaveral, passengers saved

​

First responders rescued four people from a burning boat off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Saturday.

The 61-foot sailboat was about one mile offshore when flames broke out, Canaveral Fire Rescue confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Witness video taken from nearby Jetty Park Beach shows thick, dark smoke billowing over the ocean.

The man who took the video told newsgathering website Storyful that the boat “went up real fast” and it “sounded like there were a few explosions.”

The four onboard “safely evacuated to another bystander’s boat and were brought in by Brevard County Sheriff’s Office with no injuries,” Canaveral Fire Rescue said.

Another vessel assisted in putting out the fire, Storyful reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the United States Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Neither immediately responded to inquiries from Fox News Digital.

Cape Canaveral is a hub for U.S. space travel. It is home to the Kennedy Space Center – which hosts launches for NASA, SpaceX and Blue Origin – as well as a Space Force military base