Blue state violent crime victims ordered to address ‘trans’ career criminal by preferred pronouns

Victims of a transgender-identified, male-born California convict accused of raping fellow inmates at a California women’s prison will be forced to police their pronoun usage while recounting the alleged attacks on the stand, per a recent court order.

Tremaine “Tremayne” Deon Carroll, 52, identifies as a woman, and must be referred to using she/her pronouns in court after a Madera County Court judge’s ruling, ABC30 reported.

Carroll faces two charges of forcible rape and one of “dissuading a witness from testifying.”

“After his first cellmate became pregnant and was moved to [a male-only facility in] Los Angeles, two other cellmates of his had complained that he had raped them, so we have filed rape charges against this inmate,” Madera County District Attorney Sally Moreno told ABC30.

3RD-STRIKE ‘TRANS’ RAPE SUSPECT PROMPTS REBELLION AGAINST CA LAW AFTER ATTACK IN WOMEN’S PRISON

Moreno believes that Carroll abused California law SB 132, the Transgender Respect, Agency and Dignity Act, which allows transgender prisoners to be housed in a facility consistent with their gender identity systematically rather than on a case-by-case basis.

“This is a person who is not a woman in any sense of the word,” Moreno told ABC30.

“There’s no psychological evaluation that needs to be done,” Moreno said of the 2021 bill. “This person does not need to be on cross-gender hormones, they don’t need to be signed up for transgender surgery, they don’t need to [have] a psychological evaluation regarding gender confusion, the mere statement is enough.”

The recent ruling regarding Carroll’s pronouns impacts Moreno’s ability to prosecute the case, she said.

“This is a particular issue in this case because it’s confusing to the jury. In California, rape is a crime that has to be accomplished by a man,” said Moreno.

‘YACHT KILLER’ GOT TAXPAYER-FUNDED SEX CHANGE WHILE ON DEATH ROW AFTER HARRIS’ ‘BEHIND THE SCENES’ POLICY WORK

Supervising Deputy District Attorney Eric Dutemple told the outlet that the ruling is unfair to Carroll’s victims.

“It’s just absolutely insane that a victim would have to get on the stand and police their pronoun usage when trying to recite one of the scariest times of their lives,” said Dutemple.

“It’s just absolutely insane that a victim would have to get on the stand and police their pronoun usage when trying to recite one of the scariest times of their lives.”

CDCR wrote in a statement that they are unable to comment on pending litigation against inmates.

“CDCR reviews every request to be transferred under Senate Bill 132 to determine whether that move, based on the individual’s case factors, would present a safety and management concern. At all our institutions, CDCR thoroughly investigates all allegations of sexual abuse, sexual misconduct, and sexual harassment pursuant to our zero-tolerance policy and as mandated by the federal Prison Rape Elimination Act,” read the statement to ABC 7.

Amie Ichikawa , founder and executive director of Women II Women and a former inmate who has closely followed Carroll’s case, previously told Fox News Digital there is no history of Carroll identifying as any kind of LGBTQ+ person until SB 132 passed.

VIOLENT CONVICT’S TAXPAYER-FUNDED SEX CHANGE CHALLENGED BY STATE AG AFTER JUDGE’S APPROVAL

“This is somebody that I did keep a close eye on because of their history, their background, their habitual manipulation, frivolous lawsuit after frivolous lawsuit, constantly filing complaints against everyone. I knew this was going to be an issue,” Ichikawa said.

“The committee that’s reviewing these requests to transfer can’t use someone’s criminal history, physical attributes, sexual orientation, anything like that,” she continued. “Anything that you would think would be a factor that should be taken into consideration before transferring someone to a women’s prison is not allowed and deemed discriminatory.”

In several complaints reported by Reduxx, Carroll uses he/him pronouns to refer to himself and did not mention gender identity or sexuality until 2021, three months after the Democrat-controlled California legislature passed SB 132.

Court records show that Carroll’s criminal history began with a charge of grand theft of property and possession of a firearm by a minor at 15 years old in 1988.

In 1990, Carroll was charged as an adult with three counts of kidnapping for ransom, two counts of robbery, and three counts of “oral copulation in concert by force,” according to records. However, some of the counts were dismissed on technicalities and the case ended with a hung jury and mistrial. Rather than be retried, Carroll pleaded guilty to two counts of kidnapping and was sentenced to prison for 10 years and eight months.

Carroll’s third strike under California’s three-strike law came in 1998 when he was the getaway driver in a jewelry store robbery, leading to a 25-to-life sentence as a three-strike offender. While awaiting trial in 1999, sheriff’s deputies, acting on a tip from a confidential informant, found him to be in possession of a metal wire shank. He was given an additional four years to be run consecutively with his 25-to-life term.

In prison, Carroll committed various serious rule violations between 2001 and 2015. His offenses included fighting with other inmates, refusing to obey orders, drug possession, filing a false report against a peace officer and “behavior that could lead to violence,” according to court records. He also filed various complaints alleging racial discrimination and sexual misconduct by CDCR employees.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Tremaine has a long history of filing lawsuits against the department, tons of lawsuits. He is constantly writing inmate complaints about everyone and anyone he can have a negative impact on,” said Ichikawa.

In a 2022 op-ed for the San Francisco Bay View, a “national Black newspaper,” Carroll again claimed to be the victim of discrimination and sexual misconduct by CDCR employees.

The next year, Carroll was interviewed by MindSiteNews for an article that described him as “an incarcerated transgender woman instrumental in several prison lawsuits.” Carroll told the interviewer he “never felt the need” to outwardly identify as anything or “wear lipstick or wear tight clothing or try to change my voice” because doing so would “put me in a box.”

Fox News Digital’s Christopher Pandolfo and Michael Ruiz contributed to this report