Bloodhound named Trumpet claims top prize at Westminster Kennel Club dog show

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Talk about a pampered pooch – a bloodhound named Trumpet took home the top prize at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Wednesday night in Tarrytown, New York.

Trumpet beat out six other finalists to win the coveted best in show prize. He beat out a French bulldog, a German shepherd, a Maltese, an English setter, a Samoyed and Lakeland terrier to be crowned top dog for the prestigious show’s 146th competition.

WESTMINSTER DOG SHOW 2022: HERE ARE THE BEST PHOTOS EVER

Trumpet is the first of his breed to win Westminster.

More than 3,000 different breeds of dogs competed in this year’s show. Trumpet winning best in show means he represents the ideal for his breed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.