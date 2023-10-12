Blinken meets with Netanyahu, speaker nominee’s future uncertain and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

‘UNWAVERING SUPPORT’ – Blinken meets with Netanyahu after Americans killed, taken hostage by terrorists. Continue reading …

HOUSE OF CARDS – GOP nominee for speaker faces uncharted territory as rebel alliance puts up roadblocks. Continue reading …

‘WE ARE FIGHTING TERROR’ – Israeli president fiercely defends Gaza airstrikes targeting Hamas militants. Continue reading …

OFF THE HOOK – ‘Squad’ Dems get pass from party leadership on ‘disgraceful’ response to Hamas. Continue reading …

BATTLE READY – US Marines on the move in Middle East ‘as a result of emerging events’. Continue reading …

–

POLITICS

CITY IN CRISIS – Denver mayor responds to activist dumping human feces in front of city hall. Continue reading …

TYING TO BIDEN – Red state gubernatorial candidate ties opponent to ‘Joe Biden’s failures’. Continue reading …

8 DAYS LATER… – Biden adviser mocked for claiming ‘calm’ in the Middle East before Israel attack. Continue reading …

PLAN FOR IRAN – Presidential candidates collide over their plans to handle Hamas & Iran. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

‘BEYOND SHAMEFUL’ – NY Post editorial board torches MSNBC’s ‘shameful’ Israel-Hamas coverage. Continue reading …

SEEING IS BELIEVING – ‘The View’ co-hosts support seeing psychics as an alternative to therapists. Continue reading …

ISSUES STATEMENT – Columbia Law School dean’s initial statement on Israel attack doesn’t mention terrorist group Hamas. Continue reading …

CALLED OUT – Reporter blasts Karine Jean-Pierre for ignoring questions: ‘Shows contempt for a free press’. Continue reading …

OPINION

ROGER ZAKHEIM – How America helps Israel win. Continue reading …

ZACHARY MARSCHALL – The test that will spark a counterrevolution in education. Continue reading …

PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – Evil is being celebrated on college campuses. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Former Army Special Ops Brett Velicovich and retired Army intelligence officer Chuck DeVore talk with guest host Brian Kilmeade as Israel prepares for a ground offensive. Continue watching …

SEAN HANNITY – The Democratic Party has a big problem. Continue reading …

FOX NEWS @ NIGHT – We have to get in and get the hostages out: Ohad Harel. Continue watching …

IN OTHER NEWS

RUNAWAY EMISSIONS – AI’s power consumption could stress electrical grid and damage climate. Continue reading …

‘WANT ONLY TO DESTROY’ – Coalition CEO targets growing global antisemitism. Continue reading …

TROUBLED YOUTH – Unsolved homicides, youth crime in DC driven by defund the police movement. Continue reading …

FATHER’S NIGHTMARE – Father of missing girl, now 14, claims wife of 34 days is hiding here. Continue reading …

WATCH: UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL: Leo the bear was caught playfully drooling all over a wildlife worker who was attempting to take care of the yard at a bear sanctuary in Otisville, New York. Check out the up-close character! See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: Ari Fleischer: This is my fear about Joe Biden handling Iran. See video …

WATCH: Gingrich: House GOP must urgently seat new speaker. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“The Democratic Party, they have a big problem and it’s not just Tlaib. America’s far left bigots have been crawling out of the woodwork in alarming numbers after this weekend’s attacks. In Dearborn, Michigan, last night, a massive rally taking place in support of Hamas. There have been other similar rallies in New York and California, D.C. and Washington state and here’s a woman even holding up a swastika. Multiple university campuses are also hosting pro-Hamas rallies.”

– SEAN HANNITY

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Friday.