Black woman dumps paint on more Black Lives Matter murals in NYC: 'We want our police'

A Black woman opposing the Black Lives Matter movement, who was arrested Saturday for dumping paint on a BLM street mural outside Trump Tower, livestreamed herself doing the same thing again at similar murals in Harlem and Brooklyn later that evening.

Bevelyn Beatty, 29, livestreamed each installment on her Facebook page. In her most recent post, Beatty recounted covering up parts of the murals with paint.

“Ya’ll, we did an all-nighter,” Beatty says in a Sunday Facebook post. “Let me tell you something, yesterday was epic.”

Beatty could be seen in the first livestream smearing paint outside the Midtown skyscraper, as police tried to apprehend her.

“Refund the police,” Beatty could be heard shouting. “Jesus matters! We will never support Black Lives Matter!”

One of the officers surrounding the woman slipped on the paint and fell to the ground, injuring his head and arm, police said. He was listed in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital.

She was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, but was released shortly thereafter, the New York Post reported. Within hours, she was back to work at other murals, according to the report.

AS ‘CANCEL CULTURE’ ACTIVISM PEAKS, BIG TEACH AND ITS ALGORITHMS QUIETLY FUEL THE FLAMES

In a follow-up video, titled “Harlem Drive By Painting,” Beatty and several others could be seen dumping paint out of the back of a minivan as it drove over another mural in Harlem. A bystander was heard shouting: “What’s wrong with you? You’re a Black woman!”

In a third video, Beatty and another woman could be seen dumping paint on a BLM mural on Fulton Street in Brooklyn as angry locals approached them.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Ladies and gentlemen, we’re in Brooklyn and it ain’t over,” she said.

“Jesus matters. We’re taking our country back. We’re taking it back, and let me tell you something, the police need our help. They can’t stand alone. Don’t just sit by idly and watch your country go to the ground.”