Multiple Black Lives Matter protesters were arrested during a demonstration outside the Met Gala in New York City Monday evening.

In videos shared online, a crowd of protesters can be heard chanting the name of Mike Rosado, a Bronx man who died last month in a shootout with police.

An officer on a megaphone can be heard telling the crowd they are being placed under arrest for disorderly conduct and a scuffle appears to break out.

Another video shows police officers appearing to roughly restrain a protester while people in the crowd shout, “Let go of her!”

The officers then put up a barricade to hold off the demonstrators as they chant more slogans about “abuse of power.”

Fox News has reached out to the NYPD to inquire about the number of arrests but did not immediately hear back.

The gala, which raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, was pushed last year from its traditional May berth and morphed this year into a two-part affair marking the institute’s 75th anniversary.

It coincides with the opening of “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” the first of a two-part exhibition at the Met’s Anna Wintour Costume Center.

Organizers invited 400 guests, or about a third the number that usually attend.

Among the notable attendees was Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who wore a white gown by Brother Vellies with “Tax the Rich” in red letter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.