One more day of bitter cold across the Northeast, where wind chills will make it feel below zero in many cities.

Wind chill warnings and advisories are in effect.

Thankfully, milder air will start to spread over the Central U.S. and into the East, bringing temperatures up to more seasonal numbers.

The Northwest is back to more wet weather and the threat of flooding over the next few days.

Rainfall totals of over 5 inches will be possible in isolated areas.

The rest of the country is enjoying calmer, drier weather.

Lake effect snow will continue across the Midwest and Great Lakes this week, and some scattered showers will be possible over Southeast Florida.