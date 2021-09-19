Multiple shots rang out early Saturday on the gaming floor of the Golden Nugget Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi, resulting in the death of one man and the arrest of another, according to reports.

Biloxi police arrested Jereme Lamond Jones, 30, of Mobile, Alabama, and charged him with first-degree murder in the death of a 41-year-old man from Gulfport, Mississippi, whose identity was not disclosed.

The suspect and the victim had been arguing outside the casino, then the suspect followed the victim inside and killed him with multiple shots fired at close range, Alabama’s AL.com reported.

Authorities said no other people were wounded. It was unclear whether casino patrons and employees were close to where the shooting occurred.

Police said in a statement that they didn’t immediately know if the suspect and victim knew each other.

Responding officers arrested Jones in the area of the Biloxi Bay Bridge, police said in a Facebook post. Emergency responders tried to provide aid to the victim before he died, the post said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.