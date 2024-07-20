Billy Ray Cyrus performs at funeral for Trump shooting victim Corey Comperatore

CABOT, Penn. – Billy Ray Cyrus on Friday appeared at the funeral for Corey Comepratore, a volunteer firefighter, husband and father who was killed by gunfire last Saturday during a rally for former President Donald Trump.

The “Achy Breaky Heart” singer was seen taking photos and shaking hands with law enforcement in attendance outside Cabot United Methodist Church in Cabot, Pennsylvania, on Friday morning.

“Corey Comperatore is a[n] Army reservist veteran and former firefighter chief. Billy Ray Cyrus has always been passionate about honoring troops and first responders. Today he was honored to join the family and perform during the service,” a source told Fox News Digital on Friday.

The funeral for Comperatore, 50, drew hundreds of family members, friends and local law enforcement officials — both local and federal — to Cabot. Butler County residents, including those who knew the Comperatore family and those who did not, lined the rural roads surrounding the church with American flags and signs honoring Comperatore.

“American Hero Corey Comperatore,” one sign read. Another called the volunteer firefighter a “true hero.”

Comperatore died after being shot at the rally while protecting his family.

Former President Trump commemorated the fallen firefighter on Thursday night at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, with Comperatore’s firefighter jacket and helmet displayed on stage.

“He lost his life selflessly acting as a human shield to protect them from flying bullets… what a fine man he was,” Trump said during his RNC speech on Thursday. “There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for others.

“This is the spirit that forged America in her darkest hours, and this is the love that will lead America back to the summit of human achievement and greatness.”

Comperatore served 10 years in the U.S. Army Reserves, served as chief of the Buffalo Volunteer Fire Department in the early 2000s and was a church-going, loving father and husband.

Fox News’ Chris Eberhart contributed to this report.