Biker gang shooting at Tennessee bar leaves 2 dead, police say

Two members of “outlaw” motorcycle gangs were shot and killed Friday night after a fight broke out in the parking lot of a Tennessee bar, authorities said Saturday.

A preliminary investigation determined the shots fired outside Hatmaker’s Bar and Grill in Knoxville killed a member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club and a member of the Pagans Motorcycle Club, Knoxville police said.

Two other men wounded in the shooting were members of the Outlaws and the Pagans, respectively, the department said. They were both treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

A third man with an unknown affiliation drove himself to Claiborne Medical Center with at least one gunshot wound after he reportedly fled the shooting scene, police said. He was then airlifted to the UT Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects were arrested or identified as of Saturday. Police didn’t immediately identify any of the people shot.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.