Biden’s WH hosted ‘defund’ activists, NRA responds to gun control framework and more top headlines

website maker

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

BEHIND THE CURTAIN – Biden’s White House hosted several ‘defund the police’ activists over the past year, visitor logs show. Continue reading …

FIRING BACK – NRA responds to senators’ bipartisan gun control framework. Continue reading …

‘SOMETHING’ HAS HAPPENED – Matthew McConaughey reacts to bipartisan gun control framework. Continue reading …

‘MAJOR OPERATION’ – Ozzy Osbourne to undergo surgery that will ‘determine the rest of his life.’ Continue reading …

MODERNIZING THE MONARCHY – How the young royals are stealing the show – and hearts. Continue reading …

POLITICS

‘INCONVENIENT TRUTH’: GOP rep says Dems can’t admit ‘good guys’ with guns can stop ‘bad guns.’ Continue reading …

PRIDE RAGE – Several liberal LGBTQ groups expressed anger after GOP governor hosted a series of Pride events. Continue reading …

‘STORMY’ FORECAST – Michael Avenatti, the former lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels, signals he’s done fighting remaining criminal cases. Continue reading …

MEDIA

MEDIA MALPRACTICE – Major mainstream networks ignore Justice Kavanaugh assassination attempt. Continue reading …

TOTAL KNOCKOUT – YouTube influencer turned pro boxer Jake Paul pummels President Biden for state of economy, claims his voters are ‘the American problem.’ Continue reading …

MANAGING MISCONCEPTIONS – Homeschooling parents push back on criticism that they are ill-equipped to tech their children the basics. Continue reading …

‘AGGRESSIVELY DISINFORMATIONED’ – Twitter slams commerce secretary’s claim that President Biden is ‘very serious’ about bringing down gas prices. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

TREY GOWDY – Fox News host calls on the Jan. 6 committee to allow cross-examination of the witnesses who made allegations against former President Trump last Thursday. Continue reading …

MARK LEVIN – The Jan 6. hearings are an ‘abomination to the American system,’ argues Fox News host. Continue reading …

STEVE HILTON: Fox News host argues the ‘catastrophic’ Biden regime keeps ‘self-owning’ on a daily basis. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

WORDS MATTER – Republican National Committeewoman Ronna McDaniel says the Left’s political violence is tied to dangerous Democrat rhetoric. Continue reading …

MYSTERIOUS DEATHS- IRGC announces ‘martyr’ deaths of two aerospace scientists, the latest in a series of deaths that have raised red flags concerning Iran’s internal affairs. Continue reading …

‘SWEET KID’ – Google suspends engineer following claims an AI system had become ‘sentient.’ Continue reading …

TONY AWARDS 2022 – ‘A Strange Loop’ makes history as Jennifer Hudson marks major accomplishment. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“Turns out they [the Biden admin] do have a position on where you protest, if you protest against them. Try to protest Biden while he’s in your city, and you’ll be hustled away and wrestled to the ground faster than you can say ‘protest for me, but not for thee.'”

– STEVE HILTON

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning. Have a day and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.