Biden’s plea to voters on Fetterman, British conservative turmoil after Truss’s exit and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

‘AIN’T OVER ‘TIL IT’S OVER’ – Biden pushes voters to back Fetterman during Pennsylvania trip because the ‘world is looking.’ Continue reading …

TRUSS TURMOIL – Nigel Farage declares UK’s Conservative Party ‘dead’ amid PM drama. Continue reading …

‘BUNCH OF MALARKEY’ – Republicans skewer White House over Delaware visitor’s log secrecy. Continue reading …

RESTAURANT RUDENESS – James Corden denies doing ‘anything wrong’ in ‘awkward’ NYT interview. Continue reading …

FINAL REVIEW – Where the investigation into ‘Rust’ shooting stands 1 year later. Continue reading …

–

POLITICS

ELECTRIC SHOCK – Candidates spar over rising cost of energy at contentious debate. Continue reading …

PRO-FREEDOM MESSAGE – Georgetown students walk out of auditorium during Pence’s America first speech chanting ‘hate has no home here!’ Continue reading …

‘DOESN’T MAKE SENSE’ – Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says he won’t allow minors to undergo ‘life-changing’ gender surgeries in his state. Continue reading …

‘SIMPLY NOT TRUE’ – Portland police union boss slams Oregon gubernatorial candidate’s claim about defund police stance. Continue reading …

MEDIA

NEW FACE AT NETWORK – Jake Tapper fuels GOP bashing in primetime despite CNN’s newfound mission towards nonpartisanship. Continue reading …

‘SOMEONE SEEMS SENSITIVE’ – Biden slammed after snapping at reporters for asking him about abortion, midterms. Continue reading …

‘EXISTENTIAL PERIL’ – MSNBC, New York Times, ‘The View’ panic that voters care more about economy than ‘threats to democracy.’ Continue reading …

‘UNINTENDED HARM’ – Doctor rips White House shielding COVID vaccine data as CDC OKs shot for immunization schedules. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS – Inside the new tent city for illegal migrants. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – Kari Lake has suffered the ‘cruelest and most outrageous possible attacks’ during her campaign. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Are you better off today than when before Joe Biden became president? Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM -Voters don’t care about who a party anoints as their ‘next big star.’ Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

‘MOCKING HER CONSTITUENTS’ – AOC blasted on Twitter for dancing at hecklers. Continue reading…

TARNISHED CROWN – Miss USA organizers suspended as allegations pageant was rigged surface.Continue reading …

‘FATHER OF FAST FOOD’ – Meet the man who made Americans flip for a taste of his recipes. Continue reading …

TOO-DA-LOO, TRUSS – Why did UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resign after only 45 days on the job?Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“Are you happy with record high gas prices? Are you happy with a 41-year record high of inflation? Are you happy with the open borders with Joe Biden? Are you happy with record violent crime, record robberies, record murders? How has the left’s defund, dismantle, no bail law agenda worked out for you? Are you happy with woke propaganda being taught in your kids’ schools?”

– SEAN HANNITY

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Have a great weekend and we’ll see you first thing in your inbox Monday.