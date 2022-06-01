Biden’s misfire on handguns, Clinton ties to Trump-Russia plot, and more top headlines

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

BIDEN’S MISFIRE – White House clarifies president’s controversial comment on handguns — and his stance on a potential ban. Continue reading …

HOUSE OF CARDS – Sussmann trial adds to evidence Clinton plotted to tie Trump to Russia. Continue reading …

‘TOO FAR, TOO MUCH, TOO YOUNG’ – Parents show up after school board punts vote on sex-ed classes. Continue reading …

‘NO CEREMONY WAS HELD’ – Uvalde police chief who kept officers outside school gets sworn in to city council. Continue reading …

UNDER SIEGE – Number of cops killed in line-of-duty reaches 2-decade high. Continue reading …

POLITICS

RADICAL CAMPAIGN – Mayoral candidate vows to eliminate major city’s police department. Continue reading …

WIZARD OF OZ? – Candidate in key race asks for hand recount as front-runner squeaks ahead. Continue reading …

COSTLY MISTAKE – Biden’s Treasury secretary makes a big admission about the trajectory of inflation. Continue reading …

ANSWERING THE CALL – Biden adviser grilled over gas prices, inflation: ‘I’m not a forecaster.’ Continue reading …

MEDIA

FLASHCARD FALLOUT – Teacher resigns after reportedly showing transgender pregnant man picture to preschoolers. Continue reading …

CHANGING COVERAGE – Brooke Baldwin accused CNN of ditching interview with teacher after Parkland, Fla. school shooting to cover breaking news about Trump. Continue reading …

‘COME TO THE TABLE’ – In CNN interview, GOP Rep. Kinzinger ‘open’ to assault weapons ban, asks colleagues to ‘come to the table.’ Continue reading …

‘DID NOT OCCUR’ – Media darling Rebekah Jones’ claims of Florida COVID data manipulation ‘did not occur,’ IG says. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS – If you have to remind your staff you’re the president, that’s a problem. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – Fox host points out unanswered questions and the politicization of the Texas school shooting in Uvalde. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Disarming law-abiding gun owners is ‘not the answer.’ Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – Until we’re honest about this, young people will continue to be pawns in a political game. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

MORAL DECAY OF AMERICA – Former Education Secretary Bill Bennett spoke to Fox News Digital about the Uvalde shooting — and what families must know. Continue reading …

WAKE-UP CALL – Uvalde school shooting a jarring reminder to focus on safety and training for school personnel. Continue reading …

TECH TAKEOVER – US robot orders surge as labor shortages, inflation persist. Continue reading …

HOPELESSLY DEVOTED – Marilu Henner reflects on her history-making production of ‘Grease’ Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“In a leak to NBC News — the first major leak coming out of this White House…Joe Biden is angry, he’s frustrated and tired of his staff constantly walking back his comments.”

– JESSE WATTERS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday.