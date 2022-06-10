Biden’s Middle East pivot, Jan. 6 hearings begin and more top headlines

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

PRESIDENTIAL PIVOT – Biden admin announces partial reversal of key Trump Middle East policy after wave of terrorism.

'RECKLESS' RHETORIC – Democrats and media scrutinized for words on abortion after Kavanaugh assassination attempt.

JAN. 6 COMMITTEE – House members detail findings of yearlong investigation into the Capitol riot.

INFLATION NATION – Economists unlikely to find much good news in key Friday report as Americans pay the price.

DASH CAM DENIAL – District attorney refuses to release footage of Nancy Pelosi's husband's DUI arrest.

POLITICS

ABORTION ESCALATION – Pro-choice activists demonstrate outside home of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

DIGGING DEEPER – Indiana GOP Rep. Jim Banks told Fox News he worked independently on his own to investigate the Jan. 6th protests.

'TALK IS CHEAP' – Rep. Issa grills 'disingenuous' Pelosi for stalling Supreme Court security bill.

CONTRIBUTION CONTROVERSY – Watchdog hits Democrat with ethics complaint, saying she campaigned from her Capitol office.

MEDIA

ULTERIOR MOTIVES – GOP lawmaker calls out Rep. Jamie Raskin for allegedly using Jan. 6 hearings to promote the end of the Electoral College.

'TWISTED LOGIC' – Chicago Sun-Times columnist says guns harm kids more than child porn. so they should be restricted.

NOT FIT TO PRINT? – Attempted murder of Justice Kavanaugh neglected by front pages of major U.S. newspapers.

'JUST GET RID OF IT' – CNN op-ed calls for repeal of the Second Amendment.

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS – Joe Biden and Jimmy Kimmel shared a 'pity party' on late night TV.

TUCKER CARLSON – The truth of what happened on Jan. 6th is still unknown.

SEAN HANNITY – We are suffering through yet another anti-Trump smear, and it's not an 'honest probe.'

LAURA INGRAHAM – Jan. 6th hearings were an unsuccessful, laborious attempt to connect the dots back to Trump.

IN OTHER NEWS

SCHOOL SECRETS – Counselor, teachers hide student's transgender status from parents.

'YOU ARE THE BEST DAD' – Ray Liotta's daughter breaks silence on his death.

AT HOME WITH 'BARRY' – Actor Henry Winkler may feel his career has gone to the dogs in the season finale of HBO's "Barry," but he's loving every minute of it.

AMERICAN CLASSIC – Stanley S. Jenkins of Buffalo, N.Y., fueled an American state-fair phenomenon with his 'clean, wholesome corn dog.'

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood?

THE LAST WORD

“A coup, an insurrection [on Jan. 6]? That’s about as believable as Biden’s new line that this economy “is the strongest ever since World War II.”

– LAURA INGRAHAM

