Biden’s latest $700M Ukraine weapons package: Here’s everything in it

The Department of Defense detailed all the weapons it will send to Ukraine as part of a $700 million military aid package Wednesday.

The latest package includes everything from mobile rocket systems to spare parts for vehicles and other equipment. Most notable are the Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, which Russia has specifically called out as an escalation on the part of the U.S.

Other items include five counter-artillery radars; two air surveillance radars; 1,000 Javelin shoulder-launched rockets; 50 Command Launch Units; 6,000 anti-armor weapons; 15,000 155mm artillery rounds; four Mi-17 helicopters, and 15 tactical vehicles, in addition to spare parts and equipment, according to the DoD.

That list only adds to the existing $4.6 billion in security assistance the U.S. has already granted to Ukraine under the President Biden’s administration alone.

That total will soon be dwarfed when the $40 billion Ukraine aid bill Biden signed May 21 takes effect, however. That bill included $20 billion in military funding for Ukraine.

The Biden administration has faced criticism from some Republicans for the breadth of its aid to Ukraine. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-MO, argues the funds would be much better spent assisting Americans struggling under record-setting inflation.

“My biggest concern is that I don’t think this represents a nationalist foreign policy. I mean, it seems to me to be part of this unfocused globalism that unfortunately many in my party have embraced in the last couple of decades,” Hawley said.

“I’m concerned that it shortchanges priorities here at home. We could build a border wall twice over with this amount of money,” he added. “The amounts we’re talking about are astronomical. I think $40 billion would be about three times as much as Europe has contributed combined, all of the European states, for a war that’s happening on their continent.”