Biden’s impassioned gun control plea, Platinum Jubilee continues and more top headlines

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

‘ENOUGH’ – Biden says Second Amendment is ‘not absolute’ in impassioned call to reinstate assault weapons ban. Continue reading …

PLATINUM JUBILEE DAY 2 – Queen Elizabeth misses St. Paul’s Thanksgiving service over ‘discomfort’ from Thursday. Continue reading …

ROYAL REUNION – Harry and Meghan attend royal church service amid tenuous relationship with the family. Continue reading …

‘COMPLETELY BACKSTABBED’ – Man behind infamous NSBA ‘domestic terrorists’ letter clears the record. Continue reading …

ACTIVIST POLITICS – Biden admin holding school lunch money ‘hostage’ to force transgender policies, activist parent says. Continue reading …

POLITICS

POLITICAL UPHEAVAL – Colombia’s president condemns Russia’s ‘most brutal genocide,’ warns of autocracies disrupting democracies. Continue reading …

UP IN ARMS – Dems in tight races send searing letter to Pelosi over party’s gun control push. Continue reading …

ASSAULT WEAPON BAN? – Nancy Pelosi said Dems will hold hearing on possible assault weapons ban, which was excluded from gun reform package. Continue reading …

IGNORING INFLATION? – Biden economic adviser heralds ‘strong’ recovery, blames Putin for much of energy-sector inflation. Continue reading …

MEDIA

ALL IN THE FAMILY – Hunter Biden’s ex reveals how she learned about his affair with late brother’s wife. Continue reading …

NETWORK TURNAROUND – NBC, Washington Post, CNN drop damning reports on WH turmoil, suggest issues plaguing Biden weren’t caused by his admin. Continue reading …

SECOND AMENDMENT VIEW – Elie Mystal of The Nation argued the Second Amendment was only intended for preserving slavery and ending slave revolts. Continue reading …

‘GOOD AND BAD’ – New York Times parent focus group agrees kids should hear ‘both the good and bad’ of U.S. history. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS – Biden doesn’t care about mass shootings in America’s inner cities, Fox News host says. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – Biden just spoke about the need to disarm the population, Fox News host tells viewers. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Fox News host called out Biden’s “lies,” saying he “promised to take responsibility for his actions” and didn’t follow through. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – Fox News host argues Latino voters need to ‘say goodbye’ to the Democratic Party. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

DESPITE ECONOMY, QUALCOMM GROWS – Despite inflation, lockdowns in China and ‘flat’ phone market, Qualcomm continues to grow: CEO.Continue reading …

‘DISSECT EVERYTHING’ – Parkland dad warns Gov. Abbott Texas school shooting bigger than police ‘response that day.’ Continue reading …

HIGH INFLATION HEADWINDS – May jobs report expected to show hiring waned as White House warned. Continue reading …

INNOVATIVE TREAT – Maine mariner Captain Hanson Gregory gave us the deep-fried treat we know and love today — here’s his delicious story. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“Among Latinos, the president’s approval rating now stands at a stunningly low 26%…The issues Latinos care about are also the issues that the rest of us care about. Inflation is the top concern with jobs and the economy coming in second.”

– LAURA INGRAHAM

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Have a great weekend, stay safe and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.