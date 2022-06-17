Biden’s false inflation claim, Gavin Newsom joins Trump’s Truth Social and more top headlines

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

NO JOKE JOE – Biden gets testy, makes false claim on inflation when pressed on suffering U.S. economy. Continue reading …

‘GET OUT’ – 911 audio reveals new details on Chicago State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s domestic dispute. Continue reading …

‘COULD GET…INTERESTING’ – California Gov. Gavin Newsom explains why he joined Trump’s Truth Social. Continue reading …

STAYING GOLDEN – Warriors top Celtics in Game 6 to win NBA championship; Stephen Curry named series MVP. Continue reading …

FATHER FIGURES – Real words of wisdom from the wisest and smartest men we know and love – our dads. Continue reading …

POLITICS

PLAN FOILED – Democrats vote down two measures by Sen. Marsha Blackburn to protect military children, limit ‘woke’ defense programs. Continue reading …

UPPING THE PRESSURE – The Justice Department renewed its request for transcripts of witness interviews from the House Jan. 6 Select Committee. Continue reading …

STAYING INBOUNDS – White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said China had not yet “crossed” any lines as Beijing looks to strengthen ties with Russia. Continue reading …

NO NEED TO DRILL – White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shot down calls to increase oil drilling in the U.S., saying the country doesn’t need it. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

‘UNDERLYING IDEOLOGY’ – Experts concerned about laws banning critical race theory, applaud transparency and parental involvement in schools. Continue reading …

RATING WOES – CNN had its smallest weekday audience since the Obama administration on Tuesday as the network struggles with low viewership. Continue reading …

‘FAR-RIGHT THREAT’ – MSNBC’s Chris Hayes appalled by ‘disgusting’ push to keep kids out of drag shows. Continue reading …

SUNSHINE STATE SLAM – Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ spokesperson blasts CNN anchor for mocking state over not pushing COVID-19 vaccines for young kids. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS – Fox News host asks Democrats: Can you start dealing with inflation and not focus on other issues? Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – Fox News host explains what Dr. Anthony Fauci’s COVID-19 infection really means. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Fox News host slams President Biden, saying ‘almost every day’ he is proving ‘he’s unfit to be president.’ Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – Fox News host asks where the Joe-mentum is. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

WHO’S AT FAULT? – Nevadans tell Fox News they blame Biden, COVID-19 and Russian invasion of Ukraine for record-high gas prices. Continue reading …

WARNING SIGNAL – A rise in auto loan delinquencies may indicate the economy is headed towards a potential recession. Continue reading …

PETA PUSHES BACK – Animal rights nonprofit rebuts California woman who won’t allow pro-gun supporters to adopt pets. Continue reading …

‘FIGHTING FOR MY NAME’ – Gina Carano on Disney firing her from ‘The Mandalorian’ and ‘dangerous’ cancel culture. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“[Dr. Anthony] Fauci is a man of science. In fact, he is science, as he once explained… You’ll never see them together in the same room. There’s a reason for that.”

– TUCKER CARLSON

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Have a great weekend, stay safe and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.