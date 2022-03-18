Biden’s call with Xi amid Ukraine war; Congress brings back ‘pork’ spending

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

BIDEN-XI CALL- President Biden and China’s President Xi Jinping will speak by phone Friday, as the two leaders weigh the others’ posture on a range of economic and security tensions that have been heightened following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Continue reading …

WIN GETS AN ‘ASTERISK’ – Martina Navratilova weighs in on transgender swimmer Lia Thomas’ championship win and women’s sports. Continue reading …

PUTIN A ‘WAR CRIMINAL’ – “Stranger Things” actress Jennifer Marshall has a special message to share with Ukrainian citizens, including refugees in search of safety and those who have remained, determined to fight. Continue reading …

VICTORY ‘INEVITABLE’ – Defiant Ukrainian woman has a powerful message for Vladimir Putin. Continue reading …

LVIV DESTRUCTION – A Russian airstrike hit near Lviv’s airport Friday morning, Mayor Andriy Sadovy said. (LIVE UPDATES) Continue reading …

WOMEN’S SPORTS – WNBA All-Star Jewell Loyd says Brittney Griner’s arrest in Russia highlights how female athletes struggle to make ends meet. Continue reading …

POLITICS

WHAT’S ‘DISINFO’ NOW? – White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki dodges past questions on her past denial of Hunter Biden’s laptop. Continue reading …

‘COCAINE OF THIS GENERATION’ – Congress’ massive spending bill shows the institution reverting to the old guards’ ways by using earmarks, which could cause prices to rise further than they already have. Continue reading …

INSULTING THE IRISH – President Biden took flak for making a joke at a St. Patrick’s Day event that implied that the Irish are stupid. Continue reading …

DEM DEMANDS – Frustrated that the Democrats’ Build Back Better agenda failed to pass Congress, the House Progressive Caucus has shifted gears by calling on President Biden to enact a series of their priorities on his own by executive order. Continue reading …

FLABBERGASTED PSAKI – White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said China’s refusal to denounce the Ukraine invasion “flies in the face of everything China stands for.” Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘KEPT IN THE DARK’ – Conservative columnist Miranda Devine responded to a New York Times report verifying Hunter Biden’s laptop: Readers were “kept in the dark” because the Times “wanted Donald Trump to lose the 2020 election.” Continue reading …

‘VERY DANGEROUS’ – Ukrainian journalists are in a ‘very dangerous’ situation as Russia targets civilians, an independent reporter says. Continue reading …

‘SPECTRUM OF DECEPTION’ – Alaska U.S. Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka spoke with Fox News Digital this week about how some mainstream media and Democrats are shifting blame for inflation and gas price spikes from President Biden onto Russian President Vladimir Putin amid his invasion of Ukraine. Continue reading …

NO APOLOGY? – Buck Sexton notes that Big Tech “doesn’t apologize” for censoring the Hunter Biden story. Continue reading …

FUNNY BUSINESS? – ABC News released a poll this week suggesting the Florida education bill that has garnered national attention is unpopular among Americans, but subsequent polls have told a different story and the results appear to be based on what is included, or what is omitted, from the survey. Continue reading …

OPINION

SEN. MARCO RUBIO – What Putin thought would be a quick win has turned into a century-defining disaster and potential quagmire. And yet, this is not the time to pat ourselves on the back. Greater dangers lie ahead – not only for Ukraine, but for America and the world, too. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – What could have happened if Hunter Biden’s laptop had been taken seriously earlier? Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – Illegal immigration across the southern border will soon get much worse. Continue reading …

ELI BREMER – The future of women’s sports is at risk because of transgender athletes. Continue reading …

PATRICE LEE ONWUKA – Biden’s agenda is wrong for working women on ‘Equal Pay Day,’ and every day. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

TURNING RED – Another country has taken Putin’s side on Ukraine invasion, blames NATO. Continue reading …

‘THIS IS A MALE’ – Women’s rights protesters were furious after transgender athlete Lia Thomas was dubbed an NCAA women’s swimming champion on Thursday. Continue reading …

HUGE UPSET – St. Peter’s delivered the biggest upset of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament so far, knocking out Kentucky in March Madness. Continue reading …

HOWARD KURTZ – The world is appalled by Putin’s atrocities and increasingly unhinged talk. Continue reading …

ENERGY STRATEGY – Energy experts emphasized the importance of U.S. energy independence amid the Ukraine war and laid out a strategy to achieve it in comments to Fox News Digital. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood?

THE LAST WORD

“You are watching the biggest disinformation campaign almost in American history. On day one, when the New York Post broke the [Hunter Biden laptop] story, journalists around the country swooped in to debunk the laptop and all of the secrets that lurked inside.”

– Jesse Watters

