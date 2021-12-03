Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day …

Biden wants COVID-19 testing for air travelers 24 hours before international flights

President Biden‘s planned requirement for incoming international travelers to have a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours of departing is set to begin next week.

A senior administration official confirmed to Fox News on Thursday that the 24-hour testing requirement, which Biden officially announced earlier in the day, will take effect Monday. All travelers, regardless of vaccination or citizenship status, will be subject to the changed regulation.

Previously, only the unvaccinated were required to show a negative test 24 hours prior to departure, while those that were vaccinated had to show a negative test within 72 hours.

The changes come as part of Biden’s winter plan to combat COVID-19 as cases of the omicron variant were detected in the U.S. this week. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

Senate OKs bill to fund government until Feb. 18, likely averting shutdown

Senate lawmakers voted Thursday night to approve a bill that funds the government through Feb. 18, avoiding a government shutdown with roughly 24 hours to spare despite a partisan clash regarding President Biden’s federal vaccine mandate.

The Senate voted 69-28 in favor of the continuing resolution, which approves government funding at the prior year’s levels until a new bipartisan agreement is reached. The resolution includes $7 billion in new funding to support Afghan refugees.

The bill now proceeds to Biden’s desk for final approval. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Alec Baldwin TV interview has fellow actor calling ‘bulls–t’

Former “Dukes of Hazzard” star John Schneider shared his thoughts Thursday night on Alec Baldwin‘s TV interview with ABC News regarding the “Rust” movie set shooting.

In a conversation with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, Baldwin claimed that despite holding a gun at a New Mexico movie set on Oct. 21, he “didn’t pull the trigger.” A shot fired from the firearm ended up killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Schneider questioned the conversation, asking whether viewers were supposed to “believe that a gun went off by itself.”

“This is a wonderful business we all work in. We are honored and privileged to be part of it,” Schneider continued. “So when someone takes a crap – which obviously George and Alec have done here and obviously this woman is still deceased. Her family is still without a mother, without a wife. This is absurd.”

Schneider said he believes “the propaganda machine” is responsible for perpetuating the idea that Baldwin “is a victim.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

– Waukesha parade aftermath: Jackson Sparks, 8, remembered at memorial service

– Fairfax County parents demand school board resign after ‘doubling down’ on ‘porn in schools’

– Jon Gruden’s email scandal was ‘a professional hit job,’ Brent Musberger says

– Washington woman found ‘beaten to death’ in Cancun hotel room; boyfriend arrested

– Ghislaine Maxwell trial: Housekeeper found sex toys, leather costume after Epstein massages

– LeBron James: ‘Zero sense’ for high school basketball players to have masks under chins

– Dem group blasted after praising Biden for lowering gas prices

– Tesla headquarters no longer located in California, makes move official: ‘Much cheaper’

– China’s Didi to leave US stock market amid tech crackdown

– Michael Avenatti requesting new trial in Nike case

– Kudlow: American would have been better off if Biden had done nothing

– Certain grocery items are bearing brunt of inflation, says major chain

Karl Rove appeared Thursday night on “Fox News Primetime,” where he addressed reports of turmoil in the office of Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Two of her top staffers left. … She got a 28 percent approval rating,” Rove said. “She’s bollocksed every major operation that she’s been put in charge of, starting with the border. And so what could go wrong after all that? C’mon!”

