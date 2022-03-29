Biden used cue cards after suggesting Putin be ousted; Will Smith apologizes: ‘I was out of line’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

ANSWERS IN HAND – President Biden held a “cheat sheet” of prepared answers for a key question during his White House news briefing Monday – a question about why his remarks on Saturday suggested support for regime change in Russia. Continue reading …

WILL SMITH SPEAKS – Will Smith has publicly apologized to Chris Rock after he slapped the comedian during the Oscars Sunday evening. Continue reading …

SPIES BURNED – Ukraine’s defense intelligence ministry released a list of more than 600 alleged Russian spies working in Europe in an apparent attempt to burn them and weaken Russia’s intelligence operations. Continue reading …

TAX THE RICH – President Biden made a renewed push to galvanize congressional Democrats to overhaul the nation’s tax code and dramatically raise rates on corporations and ultra-wealthy Americans.Continue reading …

POISONING ATTEMPT – A Russian oligarch and at least two senior Ukrainian peacekeepers suffered symptoms from a suspected poisoning attack but have recovered. Continue reading …

POLITICS

‘IT’S ABOUT POWER’ – Democrats had little incentive to change their crime messaging despite skyrocketing violence because they got “a lot of mileage” with rhetoric blaming White people for issues within the Black community. Until now, that is. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Fox host said despite letting “the waterworks flow” after punching Chris Rock, Will Smith “didn’t really seem to care at all” at after party.Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – After yet another batch of very bizarre blunders by President Biden that are sparking outrage from American allies all across the globe, we are now at a point where it is pretty much anyone’s guess what he means or is actually saying. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – ‘The Ingraham Angle’ host criticized Biden for comments made about Putin, saying they were the “most dangerous flub heard around the world.” Continue reading …

DEM DISSENSION – Progressive Democrats took aim at President Biden’s budget proposal, calling the increase in military spending “unacceptable.” Continue reading …

MEDIA

GASLIT SOCIAL MEDIA – Mollie Hemingway said that the claim that Big Tech censorship hits both political parties equally simply because a few conservative outlets are allowed to exist on social media platforms is “gaslighting in the extreme.” Continue reading …

DE-JOE VU – President Biden’s multiple gaffes in discussing Russian invasion of Ukraine evoke his similar missteps during his botched Afghan military withdrawal. Continue reading …

BIASED MUCH? – CNN published an op-ed accusing Senate Republicans who questioned Ketanji Brown Jackson during her confirmation hearing of being extremists. Continue reading …

ALL ABOUT RACE? – Forbes contributor Janice Gassam Asare’s Monday piece “Why Are Jokes Always At The Expense Of Black Women?” claimed that the latest Oscars controversy is only a symptom of a greater racial problem. Continue reading …

REPORTER PRAISES BIDEN – A PBS reporter faced mockery online after she told President Biden that he had more foreign policy experience “than any president who has ever held this office.” Continue reading …

OPINION

BRANDON JUDD – DHS is set to implement a new rule substantially changing the role of asylum officers, so instead of simply determining an asylum-seeker’s credible fears, under the new rule asylum officers will now have the same authority as a judge. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – If there was ever a time, if there was, in U.S. history, ever a time, to invoke the 25th Amendment, it is now. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – In politics, the longer you’re in it, the dumber and more detached you become. It’s the only profession where experience counts against you. And the higher the stakes, the more Biden screws up. Continue reading …

JAMES JAY CARAFANO – Biden’s NATO trip is a reminder that Americans are led by a tired man of limited ability, backed by a team who are no better than when they worked for President Obama. Continue reading …

KAROL MARKOWICZ – When Biden does speak, it’s to terrify the American people and sends them scrambling for nearest bomb shelter. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

WILL SMITH – The Academy had condemned Smith’s slapping Chris Rock and announced that a formal review of the incident had been launched. Continue reading …

WEDDING DRESS PARTY – A woman surprised her cancer-stricken mother with a wedding dress party — even though the younger woman is currently single and has no plans to marry right now.Continue reading …

WOMEN’S RIGHTS ON THE SIDELINES – Sen. Tommy Tuberville questioned why women’s rights groups aren’t fighting to keep transgender athletes out of women’s sports. Continue reading …

MARCH MADNESS – North Carolina coach Hubert Davis’ Tar Heels squad is about to get a third crack at longtime rival Duke on Saturday. Continue reading …

FLASH IN THE PEN – Ezra Miller, who stars in the upcoming DC Comics film “The Flash,” faces disorderly conduct charges after a bar incident in Hilo, Hawaii. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“Smith might have let the waterworks flow when he was giving his speech, but he didn’t really seem to care at all at the after party. … He was rubbing elbows, dancing the night away.”

– JESSE WATTERS

