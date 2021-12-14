Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day …

Biden spending bill’s proposed cuts to hospital funding draw scrutiny

Republican Florida Sen. Rick Scott and other critics are pushing back on a portion of President Biden’s Build Back Better Act that would cut hospital funding across predominantly right-leaning states, according to a report Monday.

The House version of the bill includes a provision that would cut Disproportionate Share Hospital payments across 12 states that haven’t expanded Medicaid coverage. DSH payments support hospitals that serve large numbers of patients who utilize Medicaid or are uninsured.

It’s unclear if the provision will be included in the Senate’s version of the Build Back Better Act. Scott, a major critic of the proposal, told the Washington Times it would hurt low-income families as part of the same legislation that would restore tax deductions for wealthy blue state residents.

Biden and other proponents of health care provisions included in the Build Back Better Act argue it will expand medical coverage for the uninsured. The White House touts its plan as “the biggest expansion of affordable health care in a decade.” The plan is also seen as a push to incentivize holdout states to expand Medicaid.

Last month, Democratic Georgia Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff led a group of state lawmakers who penned a letter to congressional leadership asking for the cuts to be eliminated. Georgia is one of the 12 states that would be affected.

“Reducing federal funds to hospitals and providers can be detrimental to their survival, and in the midst of a global pandemic, we should not be imposing additional financial constraints,” the lawmakers said.

The Senate version of the Build Back Better Act is expected to include notable changes from the House’s version. Moderates, including Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, have expressed concerns about various elements of the bill. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

In other developments:

– Biden faces series of challenges amid Build Back Better push

– Biden senior adviser for migration leaving the White House

– Biden’s spending bill could double child care costs for middle-class Americans

– Jayapal says CBO scores are ‘outdated,’ don’t count ‘wellbeing of planet,’ amid spending bill backlash

– Manchin raises new inflation concerns as Democrats race to pass $1.7T bill

CNN producer accused of child sex crimes once decried growing news stories of child abuse cases in old tweet

The CNN producer accused of shocking sex crimes against minors once decried the growing number of news stories about child abuse.

John Griffin was charged by a grand jury in Vermont “with three counts of using a facility of interstate commerce to attempt to entice minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity.” Griffin is currently in custody and his arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday at 11 a.m ET.

Griffin, a senior producer for CNN’s morning program “New Day,” was taken into custody following a federal indictment accusing him of coercing parents to allow their minor daughters to engage in sexual activity in his home.

However, Griffin was once vocally disheartened by the growing instances of crimes against children that were being committed.

“Just did the math. We have, count ’em, FOUR stories about people abusing kids today. 3 up now. If we’re society’s mirror, you people suck,” Griffin tweeted in 2010.

The old tweet resurfaced over the weekend amid news of the federal indictment. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Vermont wrote in a statement that Griffin “sought to persuade parents to allow him to train their daughters to be sexually submissive.” CLICK HERE TO READ MORE.

In other developments:

– Charges against CNN producer accused of inducing minors for sex reveal lewd details

– Progressives erupt over Elon Musk’s selection as TIME ‘Person of the Year’: ‘What an absolute disgrace’

– New York Times editorial: Too many Americans still ‘paralyzed‘ by coronavirus fears

– Politico calls Harris ‘onetime political rock star,’ says ‘it’s not all her fault’ for low approval numbers

Biden to travel to Kentucky to survey damage from extreme weather

President Biden will travel to Kentucky on Wednesday to survey the damage following tornadoes and unseasonal extreme weather across the Midwest that left dozens dead.

The White House said the president will travel to Ft. Campbell, Ky. for a storm briefing Wednesday, and to Mayfield and Dawson Springs, Ky. to survey storm damage.

The president said Monday that he has “made it clear to every governor” that his administration will deploy “whatever they need, when they need it,” and will get it to them “as rapidly as we can.”

“That’s what we’re doing here in Kentucky, we’re going to have to go beyond what is available to the federal government,” Biden said, noting that if the administration “can’t provide it through a government agency, we’ll do our best to find out private agencies to get help from–churches, Red Cross, a whole range of institutions.”

Over the weekend, Biden approved an emergency declaration providing federal funds to Kentucky, and said he would deploy federal resources to the storm ravaged areas.

On Monday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said 64 people have been confirmed dead following tornadoes in Kentucky and at least 105 remain unaccounted for. Kentucky was the worst-hit state–with four twisters hitting the area, including one with an extraordinarily long path of approximately 200 miles. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE.

In other developments:

– Kentucky candle factory survivor who lost boyfriend in tornado says unidentified ‘superman‘ saved her life

– Amazon warehouse collapse in Illinois: All missing people now ‘accounted for,’ police say

– Eyewitness to deadly Kentucky tornado discusses state of community: ‘We lost our history’

– Tornado devastation: FEMA in ‘life-saving, sustaining‘ mode combing for survivors

– Amazon employee says she almost picked up shift on night of tornado that killed 6 at Illinois warehouse

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TODAY’S MUST-READS:

– WAIT UNTIL 2097? Lawsuit claims FDA may not release all COVID-19 vaccine approval data for decades: report

– NFL is putting players on notice, throws out booster shot deadline

– Jarring find at Tesla factory that cops have deemed ‘suspicious’

– 7.3 undersea quake in Indonesia triggers tsunami warning

– Georgia judge sets sentencing for men convicted of Ahmaud Arbery’s murder

– Key piece of evidence missing teens left behind that’s haunting investigators

– House Jan. 6 panel refers Mark Meadows for criminal prosecution

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

– JPMorgan in talks to pay $200 million fine over employee text messages

– Boy Scouts secure $800 million from Chubb insurer for sex abuse settlements

– Organizers of Jan. 6 rally sue Verizon to prevent cellphone records release

– Starbucks workers at two Boston locations file for union elections

– Lithium prices soar, due to electric-vehicle demand and scant supply

– Kudlow breaks down ‘game-changing numbers‘ breaking Biden’s big plan

SOME PARTING WORDS

Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Monday evening suggested that Vice President Kamala Harris has failed to live up to her responsibilities in the White House.

“In fact, no vice president in U.S. history has a lower approval rating than Kamala Harris,” the host said on “Hannity.” “Maybe that’s because the vice president is terrible at her job … Ever since she was appointed border czar nine months ago, Harris has done nothing to resolve the crisis.”

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you’re missing.

Fox News’ Go Watch page is now available, providing visitors with Pay TV provider options in their area carrying Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network.

Fox News First was compiled by Fox News’ David Aaro. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.