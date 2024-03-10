Biden shares condolences with families of National Guardsmen and CBP agent killed in Texas helicopter crash

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

President Biden offered his condolences to the families and loved ones of three people killed in a helicopter crash Friday near the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas.

Two National Guard soldiers and a Border Patrol agent were killed in the crash, the military said. A fourth soldier was hospitalized and remains in critical condition.

“These brave Americans dedicated their lives to protecting our nation. They signed up knowing the risks and believing in the mission of serving their fellow Americans by keeping our nation safe. Our gratitude is profound, and their sacrifice will never be forgotten,” Biden said in a statement.

“We extend our deepest condolences to their families and loved ones, as well as their colleagues in the National Guard and U.S. Border Patrol. We pray for the injured Guardsman’s swift recovery.

“As we investigate the circumstances of this crash, we continue to stand with our service members, border agents, and their families, whose contributions to our nation are vital to our security.”

The UH-72 Lakota helicopter was conducting routine operations near Rio Grande City, Texas, when it went down, according to Joint Task Force North. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Starr County Judge Eloy Vera, the county’s top official, said those on board included one woman and three men.

Law enforcement sources told Fox News the three National Guard soldiers were working on federal orders on behalf of the Department of Homeland Security.

The names of those killed have not been released.

National Guard Bureau chief Gen. Daniel Hokanson gave his condolences to the family and friends of those killed in a post on X. He also wished the injured soldier a speedy recovery.

“We mourn these heartbreaking deaths,” Hokanson wrote. “They are a tragic loss beyond words. All of these people represent selfless service & the best of America.”

The site of the crash is in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley, a hotbed of illegal immigration. Federal and state border authorities routinely patrol the area to stop illegal crossings.

In January, a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter patrolling the state’s border with Mexico lost power and crashed, officials said at the time. The co-pilot suffered a minor hand injury, and the helicopter was significantly damaged.

That helicopter was flying as part of Operation Lone Star, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s nearly $10 billion border mission that has tested the federal government’s authority over immigration.

Fox News Digital’s Louis Casiano and the Associated Press contributed to this report.