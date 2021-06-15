Biden rips GOP, Trump overseas in break from political norm

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day …

Biden slams Republicans while on foreign soil in break with political norms

President Biden blasted former president Donald Trump and Republicans during a press conference following a NATO summit in Brussels on Monday, even though Biden’s campaign ripped Trump in 2019 for waging a political attack overseas.

Biden blasted Trump’s “phony populism” in response to a reporter’s question about what Biden has said to allies who may be wary of trusting the U.S. post-Trump.

Republicans and Democrats have long observed a tradition that “politics stops at the water’s edge.”

“It is a shock and surprise that what’s happened in terms of the consequence of President Trump’s phony populism has happened,” Biden said Monday. “It is disappointing that so many of my Republican colleagues in the Senate, who I know know better, have been reluctant to take on, for example, an investigation because they’re worried about being primaried … That’s why it’s so important that I succeed in my agenda.”

Biden appeared to be referring to an investigation into the events of Jan. 6.

"It's important that we demonstrate we can make progress and continue to make progress, and I think we're going to be able to do that," he continued. "So, as I said, the proof will be in where it is in six months from now where, where we are, but I, think you're gonna see that, God willing, we're going to be making progress and there's going to be a coalescing of a lot of Republicans, particularly younger Republicans, who are coming up in the party."

House Republican presses bill to prevent Harris from traveling overseas before visiting the border

Iowa Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson appeared on the House floor Monday to press for legislation that would bar Vice President Harris from taxpayer-funded international travel until she visits the southern border first.

Harris, whom President Biden deputized to lead efforts in Central America to eradicate the “root causes” of the massive waves of illegal immigrants heading from there to the U.S. border, has faced strong Republican criticism for not bothering to experience firsthand the crisis she’s playing a role in ending.

“This crisis is worsening by the day. Yet, the vice president has refused to go to the border herself and talk to the brave law enforcement officers, the men and women who are fighting this on the frontlines. This out-of-sight, out-of-mind approach is a disgrace,” Hinson said on the House floor.

“She’s been to yarn shops, she’s been to bakeries, and she just flew right over the crisis at our southern border to meet with foreign countries with the taxpayer’s checkbook in hand. When asked why she hasn’t visited the border, she laughed. She laughed, and this is no laughing matter. The border crisis impacts the safety and security of every Iowan, of every American. Every state is a border state right now.”

Hinson asked for immediate consideration of her measure, but Democrats rebuffed her. House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., rejected the proposal as unserious and said it was not worth discussing any further.

The White House repeatedly has made the point that Harris was put in charge of addressing the reasons why migrants are leaving their homes, not border security itself.

North Korean defector says ‘even North Korea was not this nuts’ after attending Ivy League school

As American educational institutions continue to be called into question, a North Korean defector fears the United States’ future “is as bleak as North Korea” after she attended one of the country’s most prestigious universities.

Yeonmi Park has experienced plenty of struggle and hardship, but she does not call herself a victim.

One of several hundred North Korean defectors settled in the United States, Park, 27, transferred to Columbia University from a South Korean university in 2016 and was deeply disturbed by what she found.

“I expected that I was paying this fortune, all this time and energy, to learn how to think. But they are forcing you to think the way they want you to think,” Park said in an interview with Fox News. “I realized, wow, this is insane. I thought America was different but I saw so many similarities to what I saw in North Korea that I started worrying.”

Those similarities include anti-Western sentiment, collective guilt, and suffocating political correctness.

Park and her mother first fled the oppressive North Korean regime in 2007, when Yeonmi was 13 years old.

"That is what is happening in America," she continued. "People see things but they've just completely lost the ability to think critically."

SOME PARTING WORDS

Sean Hannity recapped, what he called, President Biden’s “disastrous” trip abroad, Monday on “Hannity.” The host expressed his concern foreign leaders were “taking advantage” of Biden, amid tension with foreign adversaries, specifically Russia.

“Russia is responsible for two major cyberattacks against our country in recent weeks, Joe. It is supplying America’s enemies like Iran with weapons technology and funding. So they can fight a proxy war worldwide on terror against the number one state sponsor of terror. Their aggressive actions in the Middle East, around the world, are endangering American soldiers,” Hannity said.

“This will end in a worldwide economic disaster. As a matter of fact, the entire trip is just the tip of the iceberg, an unmitigated failure, and it’s only going to get worse,” he continued.

