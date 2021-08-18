Biden relying on Taliban thugs to grant stranded Americans ‘safe passage’ out of Afghanistan

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day …

Biden relying on Taliban thugs to grant Americans ‘safe passage’ out of Afghanistan

The White House is depending on the Taliban to give evacuating Americans “safe passage” to the Kabul airport just six weeks after President Biden said he doesn’t trust the terrorist organization.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan joined White House press secretary Jen Psaki at the podium for a news conference Tuesday, where they took questions about the fallout from the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, which gave way to a swift Taliban takeover of the country.

Sullivan told reporters that the administration expects the Taliban “will have to be watched and observed over time” on whether it is “prepared to meet their obligations to the basic human rights and human dignity of people, to the safe passage of people, to the airport.”

“The Taliban have informed us that they are prepared to provide the safe passage of civilians to the airport, and we intend to hold them to that commitment,” Sullivan also said. He noted the administration was “in contact with the Taliban to ensure the safe passage of people to the airport.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

Runaway Texas Democrat a runaway bride too; flew to Portugal to get married

One of the Texas Democrats who fled the state in order to avoid voting on a controversial election integrity confirmed that she also recently traveled to Portugal.

State Rep. Jessica Gonzalez of Dallas addressed the controversy Tuesday in a statement to The Dallas Morning News, confirming she traveled to Portugal to get married Aug. 7 and didn’t address reports at the time due to privacy concerns.

“We all say family comes first,” Gonzalez, who married her fiancee Angela Hale, said in the statement. “That value should apply to all families, including mine. I made the decision not to share where I was so that my wife and I could get married in privacy. I wanted us to have this special day, surrounded by a few of our friends and loved ones.”

Gonzalez said she returned to the U.S. on Aug. 11. She was criticized by Republicans in her state as well as on social media for traveling to Portugal while her Democratic colleagues were supposed to be in Texas voting on a Republican bill aimed at combating voter fraud.

At the time, Gonzales declined to confirm or deny reports of her traveling and said via text message, “No one has shown proof.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Cuomo seeks $50K-per-year lifetime pension as he files retirement paperwork, report says

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the New York Democrat who said he will resign later this month amid numerous sexual harassment allegations, has filed retirement paperwork that will allow him to receive $50,000 a year for the rest of his life, a report said.

The New York Post, citing state laws, reported that “neither resignation or impeachment for alleged misconduct bars resignation or impeachment for alleged misconduct bars eligibility from obtaining a pension for state service.”

The retirement application was confirmed by a spokesperson from the state comptroller’s office, the paper reported. Cuomo’s office did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News.

The governor’s decision came Aug. 10, a week after New York’s attorney general released results of an investigation that found Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women. He said he would step down Aug. 24.

Investigators said Cuomo subjected women to unwanted kisses; groped their breasts or buttocks or otherwise touched them inappropriately; made insinuating remarks about their looks and their sex lives; and created a work environment “rife with fear and intimidation.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Laura Ingraham tore into President Biden and his administration’s handling of Afghanistan crisis during Tuesday’ night’s edition of “The Ingraham Angle.”

“We’ve, about now, 3,500 troops redeployed in Afghanistan,” she said. “As of tonight, hundreds of thousands of people are trying to get out, China is poised to exploit the situation, the U.S. border under siege with Covid-infected migrants – and we don’t have an actual president in charge.

“Yesterday Joe Biden darted back to D.C. from Camp David,” read for about, what, 19 minutes? Then took no questions, and skedaddled off of the podium. Oh, and then he went back to Camp David.”

