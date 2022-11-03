Biden ramps up war on ‘disinformation,’ AOC’s Twitter feud with Elon Musk and more top headlines
PLAYING POLITICS – President Biden’s war on ‘disinformation’ ramps up despite Republican criticism. Continue reading …
TWITTER TIFF – AOC complains her account ‘conveniently’ isn’t working as feud with Elon Musk continues. Continue reading …
FOR THE WIN – Control of the Senate hinges on these volatile races. Continue reading …
RUSSIA’S REINFORCEMENTS – Putin turns to surprising sources to sustain the war on Ukraine. Continue reading …
WORLD SERIES 2022 – Astros throw first combined no-hitter in MLB postseason history. Continue reading …
‘DARK FORCES THAT THIRST FOR POWER’ – Biden suggests voting for Republicans is a threat to democracy. Continue reading …
ONE WEEK OUT – Here are the big money donors bankrolling each side one week out from the election. Continue reading …
FAMILY FEUD – Father of Democratic candidate says his son is lying about military service. Continue reading …
DEBATE FALLOUT – Fox News Poll: Half of Pennsylvanians say Senate debate a factor in their vote. Continue reading …
DISMISSED AND DEMONIZED – Latino and Black Republicans in midterms push back against ‘out-of-touch Democrat liberals’ in the media. Continue reading …
BIASED REPORTING – Midterm study finds mainstream media gave Republicans ‘87%’ more negative coverage than Democrats. Continue reading …
CNN’S NEW FACE? – Jake Tapper moving back to old time slot following ratings struggle in primetime. Continue reading …
‘HE’S REAL’ – Stephen Colbert called out for false claim about GOP hopeful Tudor Dixon. Continue reading …
JESSE WATTERS – Biden’s message to Americans is ‘Republicans are a threat to democracy.’ Continue reading …
TUCKER CARLSON – Transparency restores faith in institutions. Continue reading …
SEAN HANNITY – Democrats are now playing the blame game. Continue reading …
LAURA INGRAHAM – Mr. President, stop insulting us with your tone-deaf ideals. Continue reading …
‘SO MANY SHENANIGANS’ – Georgia voters sound off on election fairness ahead of midterms. Continue reading …
HONORING AMERICA’S BEST – New England restaurants celebrate Veterans Day by serving over 20,000 free, ‘scratch-made’ meals to heroes. Continue reading …
RED STATES – Mark Penn’s top predictions have midterm election map turning red, just how red? Continue reading …
DITCHING HOLLYWOOD – Why some stars chose to step away from the spotlight. Continue reading …
What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…
“No group in American history has done a worse job running this country than the neoliberals currently in charge. They’re vicious, they’re intolerant and they are utterly corrupt, but above all, they are incompetent.”
– TUCKER CARLSON
