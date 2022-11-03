Biden ramps up war on ‘disinformation,’ AOC’s Twitter feud with Elon Musk and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

PLAYING POLITICS – President Biden’s war on ‘disinformation’ ramps up despite Republican criticism. Continue reading …

TWITTER TIFF – AOC complains her account ‘conveniently’ isn’t working as feud with Elon Musk continues. Continue reading …

FOR THE WIN – Control of the Senate hinges on these volatile races. Continue reading …

RUSSIA’S REINFORCEMENTS – Putin turns to surprising sources to sustain the war on Ukraine. Continue reading …

WORLD SERIES 2022 – Astros throw first combined no-hitter in MLB postseason history. Continue reading …

–

POLITICS

‘DARK FORCES THAT THIRST FOR POWER’ – Biden suggests voting for Republicans is a threat to democracy. Continue reading …

ONE WEEK OUT – Here are the big money donors bankrolling each side one week out from the election. Continue reading …

FAMILY FEUD – Father of Democratic candidate says his son is lying about military service. Continue reading …

DEBATE FALLOUT – Fox News Poll: Half of Pennsylvanians say Senate debate a factor in their vote. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

DISMISSED AND DEMONIZED – Latino and Black Republicans in midterms push back against ‘out-of-touch Democrat liberals’ in the media. Continue reading …

BIASED REPORTING – Midterm study finds mainstream media gave Republicans ‘87%’ more negative coverage than Democrats. Continue reading …

CNN’S NEW FACE? – Jake Tapper moving back to old time slot following ratings struggle in primetime. Continue reading …

‘HE’S REAL’ – Stephen Colbert called out for false claim about GOP hopeful Tudor Dixon. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS – Biden’s message to Americans is ‘Republicans are a threat to democracy.’ Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – Transparency restores faith in institutions. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Democrats are now playing the blame game. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – Mr. President, stop insulting us with your tone-deaf ideals. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

‘SO MANY SHENANIGANS’ – Georgia voters sound off on election fairness ahead of midterms. Continue reading …

HONORING AMERICA’S BEST – New England restaurants celebrate Veterans Day by serving over 20,000 free, ‘scratch-made’ meals to heroes. Continue reading …

RED STATES – Mark Penn’s top predictions have midterm election map turning red, just how red? Continue reading …

DITCHING HOLLYWOOD – Why some stars chose to step away from the spotlight. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“No group in American history has done a worse job running this country than the neoliberals currently in charge. They’re vicious, they’re intolerant and they are utterly corrupt, but above all, they are incompetent.”

– TUCKER CARLSON

