Biden plagued by negative coverage, remembering D-Day and more top headlines

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

‘HONEYMOON IS OVER’ – Biden’s press office plagued by negative coverage, messaging gaffes as media piles on with tough reports. Continue reading …

FOLLOWING THE SCIENCE? – CDC Director Rochelle Walensky met with teachers union leaders before tightening school masking rules. Continue reading …

RISK OF WIDESPREAD SHORTAGES – Food security is national security — and a crisis is coming, Gov. Kristi Noem writes.Continue reading …

‘THESE PEOPLE INSPIRE ME’ – U.S. Army veteran who served in Iraq now joining Ukraine’s fight against Russia. Continue reading …

REMEMBERING D-DAY – How FDR’s powerful prayer united Americans 78 years ago — and today. Continue reading …

POLITICS

SEEING RED – The Biden administration may unravel a ‘very effective’ part of Trump’s legacy in a bid to tame inflation. Continue reading …

‘FANTASTIC CONGRESSMAN’ – Former President Donald Trump makes another endorsement in key state. Continue reading …

GUN GRAB – Rep. Steve Scalise blasts Dems for rushing to call for gun control after shootings, blames liberal DAs for rising crime.Continue reading …

BIDEN SNUBBED – Democrat senator insists President Biden not get involved with bipartisan gun negotiations. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘NO MALARKEY’ – Biden to appear on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ as approval rating plunges. Continue reading …

WAPO FESTIVUS – Washington Post reporters continue airing their grievances with one another on Twitter. Continue reading …

MINORITY RULE? – MSNBC guest: ‘White Men’ are the biggest ‘threat’ to women’s ‘liberty as citizens,’ ‘right to vote.’ Continue reading …

END OF THE LINE? – Fox News host Brian Kilmeade asks: Is President Biden’s luck running out? Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

TREY GOWDY – What can we learn, and what can we change in the wake of another mass shooting? Continue reading …

MARK LEVIN – The ruling class attacks your liberties to avoid facing their own failures. Continue reading ….

STEVE HILTON – Has there ever been a more pathetic excuse for president than Joe Biden? Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

DEVIL WENT DOWN TO GEORGIA – Divisions widen as churches ditch the third-largest protestant denomination in the U.S. Continue reading …

‘ULTIMATE SACRIFICE’ – Deputy shot and killed by suspect who was allowed outside to smoke. Continue reading …

INSIDE ‘TOP GUN’ – ‘Maverick’ star Danny Ramirez discusses Tom Cruise as a ‘mentor’ and the ‘unique’ training he went through for the movie with Fox News Digital. Continue reading …

RETAIL GIANT’S BIG MOVE – Amazon shares will begin trading around the $122 Monday following the retail giant’s 20-for-1 stock split approved by shareholders. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“We have lived through murdered schoolchildren before. What did we learn? What changed? Did the pain hurt or did the pain alter? And even if we’re open to change, the question is what and how and what would work?”

– TREY GOWDY

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.